Have you ever given much thought to the blessings of the struggle? Usually, when something is worrying us, or we are struggling with some task that seems beyond our capabilities, the idea of it being a blessing doesn’t enter our minds. In fact, blessing is about the furthest thing from our mind. We have a tendency to think no one has things as hard as we do. No one else ever has to go through what we are going through. Generally, just feeling pretty sorry for ourselves. Well, there is some good news for us here in the midst of struggle. Our God really shows up in times of struggle!

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO