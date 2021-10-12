CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuquan Johnson's Family Says Fentanyl Strips Could've Saved Him

TMZ.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuquan Johnson may very well be alive today if there was an effective way to screen drugs he took for fentanyl -- and it's something that shouldn't be ignored ... so says his own mom. The comedian's mother, Paulene Johnson, tells TMZ ... she's 100% in favor of fentanyl strips...

www.tmz.com

BET

Fuquan Johnson’s Mother Speaks Out On Her Son’s Death

On Sep. 3, comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice, California. According to Deadline, two comedians Ricky Angeli, 48, and Natalie Williamson, 33, also died. Comedian Kate Quigley was hospitalized and eventually released. Johnson’s mother is now speaking out about the death of her son.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
houstonianonline.com

The bodies of at least nine people missing since the search for the sermon Gabi Pettito have been found | Abroad

The Daily Mail reported that. In the search for missing persons, officers regularly come across the bodies of other missing persons, but also because media attention is re-establishing interest in older disappearances. The search for Gabe Pettito, a 22-year-old American influencer and vlogger, began on 9/11. She was reported missing...
hotnewhiphop.com

JT Refutes Pregnancy Rumors: "Had Me Feeling Weird About My Body"

Her romance with Lil Uzi Vert has been a hot topic for some time, but recently, JT faced rumors that she is with child. The City Girls rapper has a love-hate relationship with her internet followers as some are true fans who support her while others regularly criticize her career and personal decisions. After she recently took to the stage for a live performance, a video began to circulate and soon, the rapper faced gossip that she may be pregnant.
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
Outsider.com

Tawny Kitaen Official Cause of Death Revealed

Five months after 59-year-old actress Tawny Kitaen passed, the official cause of death has been revealed. According to the Orange County Coroner’s Office, Tawny died of heart disease. And opioids were one of a few “contributing factors.”. Kitaen’s primary cause of death is listed as dilated cardiomyopathy, which is the...
Daily Mail

Coroner blames 111 call handlers for death of teenager who died of brain damage after mother called helpline - and accuses NHS of duping the public by calling them 'health advisers'

A coroner has accused the NHS of duping the public by referring to unqualified call handlers as ‘health advisers’ after blaming them for the death of a teenager. Hannah Royle’s father rang the 111 hotline when she began vomiting and answered a list of questions but was merely told a medic would call back within 12 hours.
Parade

The Rapper and the Racecar Driver! Get to Know Eve's Husband, Maximillion Cooper

Having simultaneous (and simultaneously successful) careers in music, television, film and fashion isn’t something everyone can do, but the multitalented Eve has managed to find fame, fortune and fulfillment on all fronts. Born Eve Jihan Jeffers in 1978 in West Philadephia, Eve was briefly signed to Dr. Dre’s label Aftermath before signing with Ruff Ryders Entertainment, when her career really took off.
