Melissa Joan Hart Is Not Keen to Do a 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Reboot

This year, "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" celebrated 25 years since it premiered, and the central star, Melissa Joan Hart, discussed some memories from the show and spoke about a reboot.

"Sabrina The Teenage Witch" first premiered on ABC on September 27, 1996, before moving to WB. The series managed to run for seven seasons before it came to an end in 2003.

The series based on Archie Comics starred a cast that included Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, Nick Backay, and Caroline Rhea. This year the show celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Hart, 45, recently spoke to E! News about the show revealing how she'd hosted a quick reunion for the show's crew right before the coronavirus hit. The event was held in February 2020.

The actress and her colleagues came together to honor the 17 years since the series concluded. Even though most of them are in their 40s, Hart shared how they acted like the children on set.

That night the group partied as if they were still in their 20s. The television star noted how funny it was to be back in that space and that they all reverted right back to their old roles.

She [Nell Scovell ] said she wanted to make it a show she would’ve liked to watch as a young a girl.

Recently, there've been rumors about a reboot of "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," and Hart addressed these. Some fan-fiction art has even pitched a "Sabrina's Teenage Witch," which would be a mother-daughter spin-off.

Hart revealed that the artwork was so authentic that her makeup artist called her to know if it was true and offered their services. Even some crew members wanted to see if it could be done.

The actress informed them that working together again for a few years would be great. However, she felt a return to the original show would be a "dangerous" choice, adding:

"As much as I had a blast on the show, I think [a reboot] would be over-critiqued."

The star also confessed that she'd never really wanted to go back to the series. In late September, Hart took to Instagram to share the fan artwork that had everyone talking and shut down the rumors once more.

The star of the upcoming "Mistletoe in Montana" explained that no reboot was planned. However, she admitted that the person who made the fake press release did a good job and even excited her to revisit the series.

The original series was a sitcom that focused on the daily life of Sabrina Spellman, played by Hart. Viewers got to see how Spellman discovered that she was a witch on her 16th birthday.

In a recent Elle interview, season 1 showrunner and the show's co-creator, Nell Scovell, shared what direction they'd wanted with the series. She said she wanted to make it a show she would've liked to watch as a young girl.