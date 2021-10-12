CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Katherine Ryan on marriage, miscarriage and finding her mellow self

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MvY7_0cOVeI1U00
Lifestyle

She may be in the business of making us laugh, but some of the experiences acerbic Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan details in her new memoir, The Audacity, could make us shed a tear or two as well.

Toxic relationships, cheating boyfriends, botched cosmetic surgery and, most traumatically, the murder of her friend at the hands of an abusive partner while she was living in Canada, are just some of the experiences the comedian, once described as the Millennial Joan Rivers, has charted in her memoir.

“The murder affected everyone in a small town because it was something so close to us and so shocking. It had a hand in informing a lot of my ideas about men. I remember my mother saying, ‘Yes, sometimes if you leave them they will kill you’.

“I know realistically that’s not most of the times but it certainly left an impact and made me afraid. It was definitely a voice in the back of my mind for all of my relationships.”

Ryan, 38, star of the Netflix show The Duchess and a regular on panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, is currently on tour with her live show, Missus.

Talking to her, she is not as caustic as she is on stage, but the dry wit is ever present. What made her write the book? “Cash,” she says flatly.

She has lived in the UK for 14 years and is now married to her childhood sweetheart, retired athlete Bobby Kootstra, with two children, Violet, 12 (from another relationship) and three-month-old Fred (with Kootstra).

But although she is now in a happy relationship and also describes her daughter’s father as a lovely man, she confesses she has not always chosen men well.

Describing one of her unhappy past relationships, she writes: “Coercive control doesn’t happen overnight. It can creep up on you through a series of tiny humiliations or degrading acts.” He criticised her, she says, for not wearing matching sets of underwear, for not going for pedicures, even for the way she chopped vegetables.

“What you seek you shall find,” she says now. “It’s unfortunate that I gravitated towards some toxic situations. I’m not a licenced therapist but my guess is that I thought that men could be dangerous so I would just lead myself towards the dangerous ones. I don’t know why. I’ve stopped doing that, thankfully.”

When she was criticised in the past, she says: “I thought I loved him and I wanted to please him. Life was easier when he was not displeased and the worse things got, the more I dug my heels in to make things better. I thought I had the power to turn a relationship around and fix everything.”

She went for therapy, with the intention of learning how to fix the relationship by being better herself, but actually learned that she needed to leave.

Relationship advice is the most common subject about which she is quizzed in her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, she says, which is ironic considering the difficult relationships she’d had with men before she got together with Kootstra nearly three years ago.

“Things could have been a lot easier if I’d just stayed with him from the beginning,” she says wryly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1xlg_0cOVeI1U00
Katherine Ryan with husband Bobby Koostra (Alamy/PA)

“There’s no battle with him. I’m not trying to please him or fix anything or prove anything. He just has the most lovely, calm energy, is kind and really respects me, women and my work. We are just equals. I’d never known what it felt to be equals. I had been a lone wolf because I didn’t trust anybody else to make the right decision. I’m so glad that he’s in my life.”

They rekindled their romance in January 2019 – 20 years after first dating as teenagers in Canada – when she was back in her mum’s hometown filming Who Do You Think You Are? and they got in contact via social media. They were married that year.

She’d long wanted more children and had found her perfect partner, but had two miscarriages in quick succession.

“I’m really lucky that I’m as healed from it as you can be. I know a lot of people carry that trauma around for a long time and how common miscarriage is. I didn’t really understand how common it was until it happened to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7xny_0cOVeI1U00
(Yui Mok/PA)

“At the time I felt trapped in that moment, helpless. I wondered if there was something wrong with me and if I would ever be able to have more children. I just couldn’t see out of the grief that I was in.

“Luckily, I’m old enough that I have enough perspective to say, ‘I just need time to get distanced from this event’ but I just felt trapped in it. I felt so sad at the time, but if anyone’s going through something similar, I feel 100% better now.

“I feel like there’s meaning to those miscarriages and those were not the babies that were meant for me.”

She carried on working throughout that time. With her first miscarriage, on the day of the news that there was no heartbeat, she performed a gig in Liverpool and fulfilled all of her working commitments until she had surgery.

“On the day I found out about the first miscarriage, comedy certainly helped because in that hour on stage I was focused on the comedy set. I felt a lot better during that hour but then I was sad again afterwards.”

She confesses she wanted to tell her audience about it but realised it would ruin the night. And her ability to disassociate from grief and compartmentalise things helped her when she was working.

She has been able to take positives from that traumatic time.

“Now we have Fred and we wouldn’t have had him if we hadn’t had those other miscarriages. I do want more children. In a lot of relationships the dad always wants the football team and the mother says no, but in my relationship it’s me who wants the football team and Bobby is saying, ‘Er, maybe one more’.”

Her comedy remains confident, brave and bold, covering everything from celebrity culture to politics and the zeitgeist of the country, ‘wokeness’, the prospect of having a teenager in her home and the shift her life has taken.

“My last tour was a celebratory anthem of being single and I really meant those words. It wasn’t until I was truly comfortable with my company that I met someone who was perfect for me. I have definitely mellowed. There’s nothing that gives me anxiety or makes me stressed. It’s because I have perspective and I know how lucky I am.”

Has ‘wokeism’ affected her material?

“You have to accept and even welcome the fact that some people will love your jokes and other people won’t. People take offence to things that I say all the time but I’ve never been ‘cancelled’ because I can always stand behind what I’ve said as having been thoughtful and with the right intentions.”

The Audacity by Katherine Ryan is published by Blink Publishing, price £20 hardback. Available now

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Closer Look at Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Dress

Jennifer Gates looked to Vera Wang for her wedding over the weekend. On Saturday, Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar at the Gates’ horse farm in Westchester County, New York. Gates wore two custom gowns by the designer for the ceremony. The 25-year-old...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Ryan
Person
Joan Rivers
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Miscarriages#Canadian
nickiswift.com

Who Is Len Goodman's Wife?

If you've ever watched the funny and charming Len Goodman on "Dancing With the Stars," it's hard to imagine anything getting him down; he tends to laugh things off. However, the former judge has experienced his fair share of challenges, including some pretty serious cancer scares. In August 2020, a...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Paid Tribute to a Famous Look From 1999 at This Fashion Show

The City of Lights is having one of the biggest events of the year: Paris Fashion Week is back, and for the past several days, we’ve been fawning over some incredible looks from established and up-and-coming designers. We’ve also spotted a number of famous celebrity kids taking the runway, and showing off their love of fashion, too. But nothing could really top Paris Jackson’s look at Stella McCartney’s fashion show, where the young star’s sartorial statement paid homage to McCartney’s own 1999 Met Gala look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
soapsindepth.com

B&B’s Annika Noelle Opens up About Her Heartbreaking Miscarriages

When Annika Noelle earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her work on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL when Hope was told she’d lost her baby, she had no idea that one day she would experience this heartbreaking loss in reality. The normally very private actress opened up about her two miscarriages in an essay she penned for Glamour.com.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks Drops Some Amazing News for Diehard Fans

Dancing With the Stars fans got some amazing news from host Tyra Banks during Monday's show — the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour is coming back in 2022 after the 2020-21 tour was canceled due to COVID precautions. Kicking off Jan. 7, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia, your favorite dancers from the ABC show are coming together for a brand new show, touring the country until March 27, 2022, when it wraps in Modesto, CA.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy