An inmate in Texas was put to death on Tuesday evening for committing a double murder 30 years ago.Rick Rhoades was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 57-year-old man was charged with the murder of two brothers in September 1991.Charles Allen, 31 and Bradley Allen, 33, were killed at their home in the Houston suburb of Pasadena less than a day after Rhoades was released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.Rhoades was strapped to the death chamber gurney, where he looked briefly at the relatives of his victims as they walked to the...

