AM Prep-Music

By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 9 days ago

SHARE OF BING CROSBY ESTATE SOLD FOR AN ESTIMATED $50 MILLION. NEW YORK (AP) — Bing Crosby’s family has sold an equal stake in his estate to Primary Wave Music in a deal estimated to be worth at least $50 million. Primary Wave CEO Larry Mestel says the company wants to boost Crosby’s profile on Spotify and increase his digital footprint. Crosby’s family is interested in creating a documentary series about his life. Crosby’s son, Harry Crosby, says he realizes a lot of people think of his father in terms of the holidays when they hear “White Christmas” or his duet of “Little Drummer Boy” with David Bowie. Harry Crosby says his dad was a major hit artist and movie star, and that’s what he wants to bring back.

