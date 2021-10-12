At least 15 dead, 20,000 homes destroyed in floods in northern China

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists.
Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions.
Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls.
The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
An apparent gas explosion gutted part of a high rise in northern China on Thursday morning, killing at least three people and injuring 30.It occurred at a hotel in Shenyang a city of more than 8 million people and a major industrial center that is in the process of renovating and replacing decaying gas lines, state media reported. Images posted online by news website The Paper and state broadcaster CCTV showed a cloud of dust and debris blowing onto a busy street, leaving the bottom three floors of the building a gutted shell. Concrete blocks were piled in...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure. The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially...
