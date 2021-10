Nicaragua on Thursday arrested the top two leaders of the country's business owners' union, police said, bringing the number of government opponents detained ahead of next month's election to 39. Superior Council of Private Enterprise president Michael Healy and vice president Alvaro Vargas are being "investigated for the crime of money and asset laundering," police said in a statement. Since early June Nicaragua's authorities have arrested a host of opposition figures, including seven aspiring presidential hopefuls, as well as journalists and business, social and political leaders. The detainees face charges of trying to overthrow President Daniel Ortega, treason and threatening Nicaragua's sovereignty by, among other things, "applauding" sanctions and "inciting foreign interference."

