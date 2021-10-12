CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ VIP Actor to Auction Off Robe, Script for Charity

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 9 days ago

“Squid Game” is Netflix’s surprising, massively successful survival drama out of Korea, but its popularity could pay dividends for people in India too. Geoffrey Giuliano — the actor who plays ‘VIP 4’ on the hit series — tells TMZ … he’s planning to auction off the robe he wore on the show, as well as his copy of a “Squid Game” script and storyboard, to raise money for widows and children living in West Bengal.

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

