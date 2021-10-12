‘Squid Game’ VIP Actor to Auction Off Robe, Script for Charity

Yeong-su has captured the hearts of millions of viewers as the blanket of aging and the underdog in the series about a deadly game where the winner can become very rich. But for the 77-year-old, fame at such an advanced age came as a surprise. “So many people try to contact me that I had to hire my daughter to make sure everything goes smoothly. But I am happy to walk on clouds. But now I have to pay attention to the way I act in public. Becoming famous is hard work.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO