CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Annie Easley #ALD21 @findingada

adafruit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we celebrate Annie Easley, pioneering computer programer and mathematicisn for National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics. In 1955, Easley began her career as a “human computer,” doing computations for researchers. This involved analyzing problems and doing calculations by hand. Her earliest work involved running simulations for the newly planned Plum Brook Reactor Facility. When hired, she was one of only four African-American employees at the Lab. In a 2001 interview she said that she had never set out to be a pioneer. “I just have my own attitude. I’m out here to get the job done, and I knew I had the ability to do it, and that’s where my focus was.” Even in the face of discrimination, she persevered. “My head is not in the sand. But my thing is, if I can’t work with you, I will work around you. I was not about to be [so] discouraged that I’d walk away. That may be a solution for some people, but it’s not mine.”

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Ada Lovelace, the First Tech Visionary | #ALD21 @findingada

An oldie but a goodie from The New Yorker. When Ada Lovelace was twelve years old, she wanted to fly. She approached the problem methodically, examining birds and investigating various materials that could serve as wings—feathers, paper, silk. In the course of her research, which began in February, 1828, according to her biographer Betty Alexandra Toole, Ada wrote and illustrated a guide called “Flyology,” to record her findings. She toiled away on this project until her mother reprimanded her for neglecting her studies, which were meant to set her on a rational course, not a fanciful one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channel 3000

The Teacher: Annie Vang

When 45-year-old Annie Vang was growing up as a child of Hmong immigrants to Wisconsin, she was certain she wanted to work with computers — but what did that mean? Who was responsible for creating those games and programs that captivated her? There wasn’t even a phrase for “computer developer” in the Hmong language, says Vang, who’d taught herself English by watching Sesame Street and other kids’ shows. So she asked her teacher.
MADISON, WI
The Conversation U.S.

Future of college will involve fewer professors

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage. Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy. At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
COLLEGES
adafruit.com

The Robot Catapult that Flings Paint #ArtTuesday

Using engineering to create art! Instead of painting my own paintings, I decided to build a robot to do it for me. Obviously, a robot that throws paint at a canvas via a servo powered catapult was the only way to go here…. I decided to call this robot ‘Flingbot’.
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Easley
Person
Ada Lovelace
KMTV 3 News Now

Khan Academy teams up with OPS

Khan Academy is a set of online tools that educate students in the form of videos and practice exercises. From Algebra and Geometry to Differential Equations, students will have the chance to learn at their own pace with a subject many consider their "weak point."
OMAHA, NE
adafruit.com

International Observe the Moon Night #NASA

In case you forgot, the Moon is awesome. Tonight is International Observe the Moon Night. We all get to be citizen scientists as we look at the sky. NASA has a bunch of info and details on how you participate. The public is invited to participate in several of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
DailyFx

Luckbox Leans in with Annie Duke

This conversation was edited lightly for style and brevity. You’ve pivoted from professional poker to teaching and giving talks on the behavioral psychology ofdecision-making. How did that shift occur?. People have used that word “pivot” in relation to me quite a bit. I’m going to use the word “quit.” I...
GAMBLING
adafruit.com

Ada Lovelace Day x STEM Wana Trust presents Engineering – Solving Problems for Real People #ALD21 @findingada

STEM Wana Trust in collaboration with Ada Lovelace Day is hosting a frontiers in engineering event, featuring Wāhine Toa women working in engineering and STEM. Ada Lovelace Day and STEM Wana Trust invite you to join Sujata Roy, system planning engineer at Transpower, Renée Young, associate mechanical engineer at Beca, Natasha Mudaliar, operations manager at Reliance Reinforcing, and Victoria Clark, senior environmental engineer at Beca, for a fascinating conversation about the challenges and opportunities of engineering.
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Mathematics#Women In Science#African American#Centaur#Cleveland State
adafruit.com

Untangling the Tale of Ada Lovelace | ALD21 @findingada

This 2015 piece from WIRED written by Stephen Wolfram is one of the most exhaustive and detailed articles about Ada Lovelace’s life and work. We highly recommend checking it out on today of all days!. It’s charming to read Ada’s letter as she works on debugging her computation of Bernoulli...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy