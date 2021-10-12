CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Inflation jitters take toll on European stocks ahead of earnings

By Sruthi Shankar
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD0xF_0cOVc84D00

(Reuters) -European shares slipped on Tuesday as investors feared that soaring commodity prices would hamper a recovery in corporate profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1%, hovering about 4% below its August peak. Worries about a fallout from China’s struggling property sector also remained after Evergrande missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks. [MKTS/GLOB]

Mining stocks gave up some of Monday’s strong gains as a rally in commodity prices eased, while automakers and travel sectors shed about 0.5%. [O/R] [MET/L]

“The energy crisis is showing no signs of abating, which means considerable cost pressures on companies, and consumers facing the prospect of having less money in their pocket to spend on products and services, thereby having a negative effect on the economy,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Along with major central banks considering withdrawal of stimulus, expectations for the earnings season have been clouded. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9% from a previous estimate of 6.0%.

U.S. bank JPMorgan is set to kick off the earnings season on Wednesday. In Europe, France’s LVMH will set the tone for luxury goods makers with its report later in the day.

Germany’s DAX extended losses to a third straight session, down 0.3%. The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in the country slipped for the fifth month in a row - the latest in a string of indicators showing supply bottlenecks holding back recovery in the continent’s largest economy.

The STOXX 600 is nearly flat on the month, in percentage terms, after shedding 3.4% in September. It is up about 14% so far in 2021.

On the day, low-cost airline EasyJet fell 3.5% after it estimated a loss of above 1 billion pounds for the 12 months ended September.

Airbus slipped 0.5% as the world’s largest planemaker’s deliveries were flat in September versus the previous month.

Freight forwarder DSV inched up 1.6% after it raised its earnings expectations for the year, citing brisk business activity in the third quarter and continued tight capacity in the market.

Automakers were down 0.3% as data showed auto sales in China - a major trading partner of Europe - slumped 19.6% in September as a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors and a domestic power crunch disrupt production.

Defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate were the among the few gainers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blackstone shares rise in pre-market after earnings beat estimates

Blackstone Inc. shares rose 3.4% in pre-market trades on Thursday after the private-equity firm said its third-quarter net income rose to $1.4 billion, or $1.94 a share, from $794.7 million, or $1.13 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Distributable earnings increased to $1.64 billion, or $1.28 a share, from $772.1 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected Blackstone to earn 89 cents a share, according to a survey by FactSet. Total assets under management rose 25% to $730.7 billion. Blackstone will pay a $1.09 a share dividend, double from 54 cents a share a year ago. Prior to Thursday's gains, Blackstone shares are up 98.6% so far this year, outpacing a gain of 20.8% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Inflation#Pan European#Stoxx#Met L#Aj Bell#Jpmorgan#Lvmh#Easyjet#Planemaker
MarketWatch

IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock, which slipped 1.1% and implied a 15-point weight on the Dow's price. The biggest gainer was Dow Inc.'s stock , which rose 1.5%, and would add about 6 points to the Dow's price, after the chemical and specialty materials company beat third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower after push toward record highs

Major U.S. stock indexes opened with small losses Thursday, pausing after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended the previous session less than 0.1% away from record finishes. The Dow fell 63 points, or 0.2%, to 15,547. Losses for the blue-chip gauge were led by International Business Machines Corp., down 6%, after falling short on revenues. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,530.30, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% to trade at 15,106.87.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. leading indicators rises smaller 0.2% in September

The U.S. leading economic index grew a softer 0.2% in September and pointed toward somewhat slower growth, the Conference Board said Thursday."The U.S. LEI rose again in September, though at a slower rate, suggesting the economy remains on a more moderate growth trajectory compared to the first half of the year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles research at the board. "The delta variant, rising inflation fears, and supply chain disruptions are all creating headwinds for the US economy." The index had increased 0.8% in August and 0.9% in July. The LEI is a weighted gauge of 10 indicators designed to signal business-cycle peaks and valleys.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-BoE chief economist says UK inflation could top 5% -FT

(Adds quotes, background) Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a “very uncomfortable” 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates was a “live” one at its early November meeting, the Financial Times reported. Pill told...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?. When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes at record as investors continue to applaud earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 notching its first record close since Sept. 2 as investors continued to applaud generally upbeat corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down around 6 points, or less than 0.1%, near 35,603, while the S&P 500 advanced around 14 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,550. The Nasdaq Composite gained around 94 points, or 0.6%, finishing near 15,216.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 23.4% to $10.93 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.56 billion, as nutrition sales rose 9.6%, diagnostics sales increased 48.2%, established pharmaceuticals sales grew 15.15 and medical devices sales rose 14.6%. Sales growth outpaced the 13.9% rise in operating costs and expenses. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with the FactSet consensus of $4.46. Abbott Labs' stock has gained 9.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 20.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

S&P 500 climbs to record closing high; IBM weighs on the Dow

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 boasted a record closing high and its seventh straight session of gains on Thursday while the Nasdaq was boosted by such high-profile stocks as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) but a tumble in IBM (IBM.N) shares weighed on the Dow. After...
STOCKS
Reuters

IBM weighs on the Dow; Nasdaq and S&P gain ground

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Dow was weighed down on Thursday by a collapse in IBM (IBM.N) shares after a disappointing quarterly report, but the Nasdaq gained and the S&P 500 index (.SPX) touched a record high with help from high-profile stocks such as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). After hitting an...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy