Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is reportedly still planning to hand out the Golden Globes in 2022.

cbslocal.com

Golden Globes Forms Partnership With NAACP As It Works To Rehab Image

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an ongoing effort to repair its shattered image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group which puts on the Golden Globes, announced Thursday a partnership with the NAACP. The five-year “collaborative partnership” will attempt to boost diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The two...
ADVOCACY
HuffingtonPost

Golden Globes Will Reportedly Hand Out Awards, Even Without TV Broadcast

The show may not go on but the Golden Globes will, according to Variety. The trade publication reported Monday that the annual entertainment awards will name winners in 2022, even though NBC canceled the next broadcast over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes.
ENTERTAINMENT
thewestsidegazette.com

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place, but won’t air on NBC

It looks like the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association may get to have their say about awards season after all. As first revealed by Matthew Belloni at Puck and later confirmed by Deadline and Variety, Hollywood Foreign Press Association leadership told studios last week that they planned to bestow winners of the year’s best films at the 2022 Golden Globes, despite the ceremony losing its television home at NBC.  “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a Golden Globe Awards source said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15. The fate of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards was thrown in turmoil in February by revelations about the press organization’s internal practices and the lack of Black members in the HFPA, prior to recent recruiting efforts. NBC has been the HFPA’s longtime...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday, Jan. 9. Because NBC opted not to air next year's ceremony, the Critics' Choice Awards moved its award show to Jan. 9. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced it will announce Golden Globe nominations on Monday, December 13. UPDATE: Critics Choice Awards president Joey Berlin calls the Globes' announcement "a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry."
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

2022 Golden Globes confirmed, nominations set for December

Following a week of speculation about the future of the 2022 Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its plans on Friday to move ahead with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022 with nominations coming on December 13. The deadline for final motion picture screenings occurs on December 9. Whether studios will cooperate with the Golden Globes is an open question, of course. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced an industry-wide reckoning over its lack of diversity and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Golden Globes will go on, with or without TV agreement

Upheaval and administrative overhaul at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association won’t stop the organization from presenting the annual Golden Globe Awards in January, the group announced Friday, despite the lack of a television broadcast agreement. According to the HFPA, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 9,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IBTimes

Golden Globes To Go Ahead Despite TV Blackout Over Diversity Row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism,...
CELEBRITIES
flickdirect.com

The Hollywood Foreign Press Announces 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony Date

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that they will present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9. Today, the association released its calendar with submission deadlines (set for November 15), and nominations will be announced on December 13. There are no words yet on a telecast partner.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

The 2022 Golden Globes Are Happening Whether NBC Likes It or Not

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Awards Publicists and Studio Execs Express Confusion About a Golden Globes That May Not Be Televised

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the 79th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner, but what does that mean? Speaking to Variety, the gatekeepers of awards season say their understanding  of what’s happening with the Globes is all over the map. Last week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it’s moving forward with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, even if it’s not televised. The organization also told studios that they had a Nov. 15 deadline to submit their films and television programs. “Hell no, we’re not satisfied,” says one publicist that...
MOVIES
Page Six

Golden Globes 2022 will not air NBC telecast, HFPA says

The Golden Globes are saying “goodbye” to having the ceremony televised on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still honor the best in movies and TV for the Golden Globes next year, according to the Wrap, however, the show will not air on NBC in a live telecast. “The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

“It Seems Very Messy”: The Golden Globes’ Comeback Is Off to a Confusing Start

Last week the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it would move forward with handing out Golden Globe Awards for the films and TV shows of 2021. This news came as a shock to most of the industry after a tumultuous year for the organization, one that resulted in a coalition of P.R. representatives and studios such as Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia announcing they would not work with the group until significant changes were made. NBC, which has aired the Globes since 1996, also announced it would not broadcast the 2022 awards. This all leads to a major and so far unanswered question: What exactly does the HFPA have planned?
TV SHOWS
Vanity Fair

Are the Golden Globes Really Trying to Stage a Comeback?

Though they still won’t be broadcast on NBC, where millions of people have historically tuned in, the Golden Globe Awards may very well still happen in 2022. According to a recent report in Deadline, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—including the 21 new members announced earlier this month—intends to move forward with the 79th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the films of 2021. This comes after a year of seemingly endless bad press for the organization, and a general sense that awards season would move on without it, with the Critics Choice Awards eagerly jumping into the early-January broadcast spot the Globes once occupied.
ENTERTAINMENT

