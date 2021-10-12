CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation fears rattle markets

marketpulse.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.

marketpulse.com

Oil dips on coal threat, gold rises

Oil prices have eased in Asia after China’s threat to cap coal prices saw the mainland coal futures slump limit down once again today. That has unwound some of oil’s gains overnight after Saudi Arabia poured cold water on more OPEC+ production, oil or gas, and US official Crude Inventories, Gasoline and Distillates fell sharply, including crude stocks at the Cushing hub. Brent crude finished 0.85% higher at USD 85.85 overnight, testing USD 86.00 intraday. It has retreated by 0.70% to USD 85.25 a barrel in Asia. WTI jumped 1.33% to USD 83.50 overnight, testing USD 84.00 a barrel intraday. In Asia though, it has fallen 0.50% to USD 83.10 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Earnings season keeps on earning

The Fed taper trade has been well and truly kicked to the sidelines for now. Earnings are dominating the headlines and market sentiment, even as bond yields, energy prices, commodities and rate hike expectations around the world continue to creep higher. It is with good reason though, Q3 earnings for the most part in both the US and over in Europe have been very positive. Notably, from my perspective, FMCG giants such as P&G have been able to hike prices to offset rising input costs, something I thought that sector would find very challenging. Tesla delivered overnight as well, showing strong growth in net profit, revenue, and deliveries. Shares eased slightly though in a classic buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact move. I still struggle with the concept of buying an EV in countries such as China, Singapore, and Indonesia for example, where most of their electricity is generated from fossil fuels. And readers should look up the costs of replacing a tree-hugger friendly battery pack on an older Tesla that is out of factory warranty, it is interesting reading. They do look cool though and have a high “wokeness” index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marketpulse.com

Oil slides, gold softer

Crude prices are lower as holes emerge in the short-term demand outlook and as EU leaders gather and try to figure out how to deal with spiraling energy prices and maintain efforts into transitioning to clean energy. Oil seems like it could be vulnerable to some modest weakness as the reopening of the global economy has hit a road bump as many countries tighten lockdowns. Russia is losing the battle against COVID and has introduced a weeklong office shutdown and made the decision for unvaccinated over-60 years old to stay at home for four months. Latvia is struggling with the virus and is closing shops and bars for a month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Inflation#Equity Markets#Us Dollar#Fed#Goldman Sachs
marketpulse.com

US dollar pressured by strong earnings

The US dollar has found the going tough this week and fell once again overnight, despite rising bond yields after a weak 20-year auction. With US earnings season outperforming and knocking the Fed taper story from investors’ minds, progress on the much slimmed down Biden fiscal packages, and commodity-centric currencies outperforming, the US dollar remains under pressure. Another driver appears to be rising rate expectations among some trading partners, offsetting the boost from the Fed taper trade. The US dollar looks set to endure more weakness ahead of the weekend and if Evergrande has secured a debt extension, that will probably be another headwind. The dollar index is floating just above support at 93.50, and a further drop to 93.00 cannot be ruled out.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil slumps, gold shines

Oil recovers losses on unexpected stockpile decline. Crude prices rallied after US stockpiles unexpectedly declined and as gasoline demand strengthened despite the high prices at the pump. The oil market deficit is not going away anytime soon as gasoline and distillate demand remains healthy, while jet fuel demand should pick up next month as international roars back.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Pound steady as CPI within expectations

The British pound continues to rally, with only one losing session out of the past five sessions. GBP/USD has edged higher on Wednesday and is currently trading at 1.3820, up 0.19% on the day. UK inflation for September was within expectations, as CPI came in at 3.1% and Core CPI at 2.9% and the pound’s reaction was muted.
BUSINESS
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen near 4-year low

The Japanese yen is trading quietly in the Wednesday session as the currency continues to have a quiet week. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.27, down 0.28% on the day. The US dollar has been in retreat mode against many of the majors in the month of October, but a notable exception has been the Japanese yen, which continues to get pummelled by the greenback. Last week, USD/JPY climbed 1.78%, its best weekly performance since March 2020. Earlier on Wednesday, USD/JPY climbed to 114.69, its highest level since March 2017.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

US yields rise, will dollar follow?

The US dollar found support overnight, after trading lower early in yesterday’s session, as long-dated US bond yields resumed their upward climb, notably in the 30-year tenor. The dollar index tumbled to test support at 93.50 overnight, but the rise in US yields reversed the sell-off, leaving the index 0.17% lower at 93.78, before moving slightly lower to 93.72 in Asia.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Oil dips as coal delines, gold rallies

Mainland coal futures slumped limit-down yesterday after the government threatened to intervene in the coal market to control prices. Hong Kong futures have fallen by 8.55% this morning and combined with another easing in natural gas prices, oil has modestly retreated in Asia. That has seen Brent crude give back half of its 1.0% overnight gains, falling by 0.55% to USD 84.65 a barrel this morning. WTI, closed nearly unchanged overnight after US API crude inventories recorded a sharp increase. WTI in Asia is 0.55% lower as well, at USD 82.00 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

