CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vice Sued for $300 Million by ShotSpotter

By Submitted by ytene
slashdot.org
 9 days ago

ShotSpotter, the controversial "gunshot detection and real-time alerting" company, is suing Vice over a series of articles that have cast doubt on the effectiveness and practices of the so-called security service. The Daily Beast reports a statement from ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clairk, who alleges that Vice have conducted a "defamatory campaign which has caused damage, compromising future contracts, damaging business relationships and our reputation."

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

ShotSpotter Sues Vice Media Over Gunshot Detection Claims

ShotSpotter has filed a $300 million defamation suit against Vice Media, which has criticized the efficiency of the vendor’s gunshot detection system and accused employees of manipulating data in favor of police and prosecutors. The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of Delaware, accuses Vice of deliberately misrepresenting court records...
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

ShotSpotter Files $300 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Vice Media Alleging ‘Coordinated Disinformation Campaign’

ShotSpotter, the company that uses technology to locate the origins of gunshots, is suing Vice Media for more than $300 million, the company announced Tuesday. ShotSpotter is accusing Vice of pushing a “false narrative” in a Motherboard story from July. The original piece alleged that police in Chicago told ShotSpotter to alter evidence and that prosecutors were “forced to withdraw” evidence generated by ShotSpotter’s technology.
CHICAGO, IL
bloomberglaw.com

Orrick, Cleary Sued for $300 Million Over ‘One-Word Error’ (1)

TerraForm says Orrick, Cleary lawyers botched deal to buy First Wind. Renewable energy producer wants at least $310 million for malpractice. One mistakenly pluralized word could cost law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton hundreds of millions of dollars. TerraForm Power LLC was on the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
CBS LA

Patrons of In-N-Out React to Upcoming Mandate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials in San Francisco closed the dining room of the only In-N-Out in the city after the restaurant failed to follow COVID-19 protocols.  Since August, the city requires proof of vaccination in order to enter public spaces such as bars and restaurants.  The San Francisco Department of Public Health said that it informed the In-N-Out several times about the policies, however, the restaurant continued to disregard the mandate.  A similar situation occurred at another In-N-Out location in Pleasant Hill, just east of San Francisco. The restaurant was also cited and fined twice, $250 for the first violation, $500...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Could Brian Laundrie’s notebook found by FBI explain what happened to him?

Following the FBI’s announcement that a notebook of Brian Laundrie’s has been found, criminologists suggest it could contain answers about what happened to his fiancé Gabby Petito.A number of items including a backpack and the notebook were located near human remains from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by investigators on Wednesday. “Earlier today investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook, belonging to Brian Laundrie,” said Tampa-based Special Agent Michael McPherson during a media conference taht afternoon, explaining: “These items were found in an area that up until recently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'Your World' on Brian Laundrie search latest

This is a rush transcript of "Your World" on October 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Welcome, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in for Neil Cavuto, and this is YOUR WORLD. Now, by now, most of Neil...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Vice Media#Isis#Hbo#Shotspotter#Shenzen Diy Maker#Vanityfair#Iraqi
Chicago Tribune

Printable guide: Find a public bathroom in Chicago

This flyer, in both English and Spanish, offers tips on finding accessible public bathrooms in Chicago. It can be folded and placed inside a wallet or bag. Download it first, and make sure to choose “fit to page” in your printer setting. To access a searchable map of publicly operated bathrooms, visit chicagotribune.com/bathrooms. Read the Tribune’s investigation on bathroom access here. ©2021 ...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Minneapolis cop gets nearly 5 years in killing of 911 caller

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape happening behind her home was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in prison — the most the judge could impose but less than half the 12½ years he was sentenced to for his murder […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NEWS10 ABC

Lawyers plead guilty in torching of NYC police vehicle

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of activist lawyers pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. Urooj Rahman, 32, and Colinford Mattis, 34, could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Baltimore

FBI: Cash, Shredded Papers Seen At Toebbe’s Annapolis Home In Spy Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, an agent testified Wednesday. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia this month. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The government accuses Diana Toebbe of serving as...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Virginia man indicted for scheme to defraud investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Virginia man who they say duped investors out of more than $740,000 by convincing them to help him build a religion-themed family entertainment venue, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said in...
VIRGINIA STATE
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Parents Go on Extended Errand Run, Including 2 AT&T Stores Where SIM Cards Are Sold

Brian Laundrie’s parents went out on an extended errand outing on Tuesday, stopping by two AT&T stores, Walmart, and a FedEx store. Fox News reports that it was the longest outing Chris and Roberta Laundrie have taken since the disappearance of their son, 23-year-old Laundrie. The couple bought bottled water and a number of other items. Afterward, they headed to a bank, followed by a trip to a closed AT&T store, prompting them to drive to an open AT&T store in Sarasota.
RELATIONSHIPS
slashdot.org

Facebook Settles Feds' Claims of U.S. Worker Discrimination for $14.75M

"The U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Justice today announced separate settlement agreements with Facebook regarding its use of the permanent labor certification program, also known as PERM," begins Tuesday's DOJ/DOL news release. "In December 2020, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that from at least Jan. 1, 2018, until at least Sept. 18, 2019, Facebook routinely reserved jobs for temporary visa holders through the PERM process. Specifically, the lawsuit alleged that, in contrast to its standard recruitment practices, Facebook used recruiting methods designed to deter U.S. workers from applying to certain positions, such as requiring applications to be submitted by mail only; refused to consider U.S. workers who applied to the positions; and hired only temporary visa holders. According to the lawsuit, Facebook’s hiring process for these positions intentionally discriminated against U.S. workers because of their citizenship or immigration status, in violation of the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). "
IMMIGRATION
Daily Voice

FBI Makes Arrest In Jersey City Gang War

An ongoing gang war in Jersey City led to the arrest by federal authorities of a man accused in one shooting and implicated in another.Shamar Bey, 29, a reputed member of the SaLaf gang, opened fire at a gas station at Gates Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard after following a rival from Ocean and Neptun…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
myarklamiss.com

In-N-Out Burger defies vaccine mandate, gets restaurant shut down

In-N-Out said it properly posted signs of local vaccination requirements, but refuses to strictly enforce them. “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy