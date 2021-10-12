Vice Sued for $300 Million by ShotSpotter

"The U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Justice today announced separate settlement agreements with Facebook regarding its use of the permanent labor certification program, also known as PERM," begins Tuesday's DOJ/DOL news release. "In December 2020, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that from at least Jan. 1, 2018, until at least Sept. 18, 2019, Facebook routinely reserved jobs for temporary visa holders through the PERM process. Specifically, the lawsuit alleged that, in contrast to its standard recruitment practices, Facebook used recruiting methods designed to deter U.S. workers from applying to certain positions, such as requiring applications to be submitted by mail only; refused to consider U.S. workers who applied to the positions; and hired only temporary visa holders. According to the lawsuit, Facebook’s hiring process for these positions intentionally discriminated against U.S. workers because of their citizenship or immigration status, in violation of the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). "

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO