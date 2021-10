Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to more than halve the tax surcharge on bank profits in next week’s Budget to help boost London’s competitiveness as a global financial centre.Mr Sunak will announce a cut to the surcharge from 8% to 3% from April 2023 in his October 27 Budget, according to the Financial Times.It comes ahead of a hike in corporation tax from 19% to 25% in 2023, which Mr Sunak had cautioned risks making “the taxation of banks uncompetitive”.Banks currently pay 27% tax on profits, of which 19% is corporation tax and 8% the bank surcharge.They would see...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO