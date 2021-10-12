Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the Western being filmed was also wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened. Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were...
A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Brian Laundrie and his parents, gave an animated TV interview on Thursday just half an hour after the FBI confirmed that human remains found in a nature reserve near the family's home belonged to his client. "I’m upset, I’m angry, and for the last four...
LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 95, spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations", but was in good spirits and back at work at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the...
Some investors aren't waiting to see if former President Donald Trump's plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality — they're all in. Trump said Wednesday that he's launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the...
A Haitian gang leader has threatened to kill 17 members of a U.S. Christian missionary group being held hostage in the lawless Caribbean nation. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, a man believed to be the leader of the "400 Mazowo" gang says he'll shoot the 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, if his group's demand for $1 million in ransom for each hostage is not met.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Not for the first time, the NBA is in hot water...
The Federal Reserve’s ethics office warned officials against making unnecessary trades in March 2020, when the central bank was beginning to take measures to support the financial market as the pandemic was starting to take hold in the U.S. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the Fed’s Board...
A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in 2017 was sentenced to 57 months in prison on a lesser charge Thursday after his murder conviction was overturned earlier this year. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married.
