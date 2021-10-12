CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Call to Arms

By Best Games
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the A Call to Arms mission in Act 2: The Armory. Listed below is the complete A Call to Arms Walkthrough and strategy guide. Get to the Saferoom. When your...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
egmnow.com

Red Dead Online offering Call to Arms bonuses this week

Rockstar has revealed the latest batch of bonuses and discounts for Red Dead Online players. To start with, the Call to Arms mode is paying out double the usual XP for the next week as well as a bonus of 3,000 Club XP for players teaming up with a Persistent Posse. Players can also get some bonuses for surviving in Call to Arms, with five Capitale for Wave 3, five Capitale for Wave 7, and 10 Capitale and 2,000 Character XP for Wave 10.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Body Dump

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Body Dump mission in Act 3: Remnants. Listed below is the complete The Body Dump Walkthrough and strategy guide. The Body Dump is the final mission in Act 3:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Abomination

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Abomination mission in Act 4: The Abomination. Listed below is the complete The Abomination Walkthrough and strategy guide. The Abomination is the final mission in Act 4. You will...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Road to Hell

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Road to Hell mission in Act 3: Remnants. Listed below is the complete The Road to Hell Walkthrough and strategy guide. For this mission, we highly suggest using the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Nest Nodes
IGN

Apex Legends - Escape Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends, the free-to-play hero shooter game, for a look at Apex Legends: Escape and the dangers that await. The Legends are taking a vacation and they're ready for some fun in the sun...or at least, they think they are. Apex Legends: Escape launches...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Video Review

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes reviewed by Ricky Frech on PlayStation 5, also available on Xbox, PlayStation 4, and PC. The newest Dark Pictures game is developer Supermassive's best horror game since Until Dawn made it famous.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Echo Generation - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll fight in your quest to save the suburbs in Echo Generation, the turn-based adventure game that's out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Strange things are stirring in Maple Town. What should have been another quiet summer filled with reruns of 'Rascal and Rosky' becomes a supernatural adventure starring an unlikely trio. An inexplicable crash in the cornfields leads to bizarre occurrences popping all over town. The weirdest part? No adults seem to notice it. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Dylan and friends decide it's time to put a pause on the filming of their first film, "Alien Skin Eaters". Why? To do the only logical thing - solve some mysteries once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Haunted Chocolatier Wiki Guide

IGN's Haunted Chocolatier guide has collectible locations for every hidden item in Haunted Chocolatier. This collectibles page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, lists, maps, and videos!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Razer Enki - Review

There is no dearth of gaming chairs in the market. There are more than a dozen manufacturers - some known, many unknown - that have released hundreds of gaming chairs, all seemingly indistinguishable from each other, all carrying the same racer-car aesthetic and loud designs to cater to the gamer-centric theme.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Treasure Hunts

A Rising Tide - - A Little Birdie Told Me. This Treasure Hunt is started in Palma Forest, at the foot of the mountain that, on the opposite side, has the Esmeralda Eco Farm. It'll be marked by a dead FND soldier's body. Treasure Hunt Location Reward. High SupplyPalma Forest...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Gameplay Overview

Check out the first developer diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. In this gameplay overview, creative director Noah Decter-Jackson and the development team at Complex Games give us a deep dive into what Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is about, the game's systems, who the Grey Knights are, and more. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is scheduled to release in 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is available to wishlist now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valle De Oro Operations

This page of the IGN guide for Far Cry 6 contains links to every mission or operation in the Valle De Oro region. You can also check out our fully interactable map of Yara for all the collectibles in the region (and the rest of Yara). How to Start Operations...
VIDEO GAMES
Film Threat

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest

FANTASTIC FEST 2021 REVIEW! Set against the glow of arcade screens and filled with a chorus of Iron Maiden anthems, Kim “Cannon Arm” Kobke makes his fourth attempt at history by playing Gyruss for 100 hours straight. Kobke and his community of gamers begin the preparations for this 8-bit marathon. Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest chronicles this monumental journey towards the record books on just a single coin.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox mini fridge preorders start Oct. 19

You can officially chill out now. The Xbox mini fridge will be a reality very soon. Microsoft said Friday that preorders for the mini fridge, which will cost $100 in the US, will start Oct. 19 and it will reach stores in December. The mini fridge features LED lights and...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy