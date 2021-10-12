CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Queen's employee reveals what it's REALLY like to work for Her Majesty

By Bridie Wilkins
Hello Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen has been listed in the official Hall of Fame for British horse racing for her lifelong dedication to the sport, and Sir Michael Stoute, who has trained more than 100 winners for Her Majesty, has spoken out about what it's like to be her employee. "I've found that...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 7

James Koloski
9d ago

Oh i love to see her smile. Shes georgeous Bless her

Reply(1)
13
Related
Daily Mail

'Thrilled' Queen filled with a 'lot of inner pride' after being inducted into the horse racing hall of fame, says Her Majesty's racing manager

The Queen will be filled with a 'lot of inner pride' after being inducted into the official hall of fame for British flat racing, her racing manager has said. Her Majesty, 95, who is known for her love of horses and racing, as well as being a successful owner and breeder, has been awarded the honour due to her unwavering and lifelong dedication to the sport in the last eight decades.
POLITICS
chatelaine.com

Her Majesty's Cane: Yes, It's A Sign Of Age, But She Wields It Well

The regal style of Queen Elizabeth II is so instantly recognizable that kids can draw it from memory: a brightly coloured coat with matching hat, a triple strand of pearls, diamond-and-pearl earrings, a Launer handbag, Anello and David shoes and a brooch from her vast collection that is chosen specifically for the occasion.
WORLD
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stoute
nickiswift.com

Which Other Queen Is Now Working With Prince William?

Prince William is determined to make sure everyone understands just how important it is to fix the planet's environmental issues now before it's too late. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge surprised his critics when he seemingly called out the billionaires of the world for trying to find a new place to live in space rather than focus on repairing the planet that we all live on now. While promoting his Earthshot Prize, which rewards those who come up with ideas on how to save the planet, William told the BBC, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live. I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

How Prince Charles broke the Queen's golden food rule

The Queen and other members of the royal family are typically advised against eating specific foods, whether it's to avoid bad breath, prevent food poisoning or simply to follow Her Majesty's preferences – but Prince Charles doesn't always stick to the palace's recommendations. The British royal family are famously advised...
U.K.
nickiswift.com

When Did Prince William And Prince Harry Meet Camilla Parker Bowles?

It's safe to say Prince William and Prince Harry once had a complicated relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. The Duchess of Cornwall had reached infamy for being the mistress of their father, Prince Charles, when he was still married to the late Princess Diana. At one point, she was helmed as the "most hated woman in Britain," due to her direct involvement in the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage, per NBC News.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Health Starts Deteriorating, Walking Stick MAJOR Sign Of Declining Status According To Expert

Queen Elizabeth II would use her walking stick permanently as she faces more health woes, a royal expert said. Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla took the spotlight this week as they attended the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff. The official Twitter account of the Royal Family uploaded the photos, showing Her Majesty assisted herself as she walked through the building.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Her Majesty#Uk#British#The Hall Of Fame#Itv
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's royal home glitters in gold in new photos

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles welcomed guests into their royal residence, Clarence House, on Wednesday, and it looked simply beautiful in the photos. Camilla, ambassador of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, hosted 25 volunteers and supporters at an afternoon tea to mark World Osteoporosis Day. They were pictured inside the Morning Room, a lavishly decorated blue and gold room where the Prince of Wales and Duchess Camilla often host official visitors.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's rare £70k engagement ring from Prince Andrew - photos

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got married on 23 July 1986, after announcing their engagement in March of the same year. The Queen's son Andrew proposed to Sarah with the most magical engagement ring. From its spectacular ruby stone to where it is now, here's everything you need to know…
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Solved One Big Financial Woe

More than a year after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were sued for missing a payment on their chalet in Verbier, an exclusive Swiss ski town, the former couple is close to selling the home. According to The Times, the royals have reached a legal agreement with the house’s previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, and will pay back their debt as soon as the sale, at the asking price of £17.3 million, is complete.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's health secret is game-changing - see photo

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously revealed she uses one particular tool to take extra care of her health: a FitBit watch. The royal was first seen wearing it during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and it's clearly living up to her expectations, as she's been wearing it ever since - she was most recently seen with it on when she and husband Prince Charles toured Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Prince Andrew Is Selling The Only Actual Property That He Owns

Prince Andrew has spent the better part of this past year out of the spotlight after his connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Between that and the fact that the alleged sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has slapped him with a lawsuit, the Duke of York has reason to keep behind closed doors. Seeing how the royal has been served court papers over Giuffre's sexual assault claims, per CNN, both he and his lawyers will have some explaining to do.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows Paris - and you should see her colour block outfit

The Princess Royal is currently in Paris for a whistle-stop, two-day visit and we have loved seeing what she's been up to. As a member of the International Olympic Committee, Anne met senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games over the course of the two days. WATCH:...
WORLD
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy