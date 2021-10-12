CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches all three targets in win

 9 days ago

Watkins caught all three of his targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers. Watkins continued to outproduce Jalen Reagor in the contest and even out-snapped him for the first time this season 52-43. The 23-year-old has also seen a red-zone target in each of the past two weeks, while Reagor has none at all this year. Watkins is still tough to rely on, however, because he has only one game all season with more than three targets.

