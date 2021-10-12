George Gilder: Bitcoin SV is the epitome of information economy

“Bitcoin SV now has more transactions and more activity than BTC,” George Gilder says in his keynote speech at the recent CoinGeek conference in New York. Gilder also expressed his admiration for Dr. Craig Wright, who is the inventor of Bitcoin and the person behind the famous pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Right now, Dr. Wright is on his way to prove in court that he indeed is Satoshi Nakamoto. Gilder, who has been giving keynote speeches at plenty of CoinGeek conferences before, is very clear with his judgement on Dr. Wright: