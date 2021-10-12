CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chainlink price analysis: Bears extend LINK decline to $24

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChainlink price analysis is on the bearish side. Support for LINK/USD is present at $22.9 for Chainlink. Resistance for LINK is found at $27.5. The Chainlink price analysis is again bearish today, as the downside carries on for the third day. The price has stepped down to $25.4 today as the bearish progression continues. The support is present at $23.9, followed by another strong support at $22.9. In contrast, resistance is found at $27.5, but there is another resistance in between at $25.3, which we will discuss later.

www.cryptopolitan.com

