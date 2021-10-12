Chainlink price analysis: Bears extend LINK decline to $24

Solana price analysis shows bullish trend. SOL bulls are on the march towards the ATH of 191. Resistance is found at $188. Strong support is found at $173. The Solana price analysis is showing bullish colors today, as from the daily charts, it looks like the SOL is going to mark a new record high. The SOL/USD price has remained in the higher price envelope after the previous record high of $191, which has placed the coin to sustain a much higher position gaining significant value. A bulls rally was observed yesterday when the price went steeply up to $177, and bulls continued their march today, taking the price further up.

