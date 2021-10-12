Three migrants dead after being hit by a train in southern France – police
PARIS (Reuters) – Three migrants have died in southwest France after being hit by a train while they were lying on the tracks, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday. She said four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 am CET when they were hit by a train travelling to Bordeaux. Three died instantly, while another is seriously hurt, she said, adding that it was not clear why they were lying on the tracks.
