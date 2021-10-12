CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three migrants dead after being hit by a train in southern France – police

 9 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) – Three migrants have died in southwest France after being hit by a train while they were lying on the tracks, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday. She said four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 am CET when they were hit by a train travelling to Bordeaux. Three died instantly, while another is seriously hurt, she said, adding that it was not clear why they were lying on the tracks.

PARIS (AP) — A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. The regional prosecutor said the victims appeared to be Algerian migrants who had been expelled from nearby Spain and had been sleeping on the tracks, calling it a “terrible human drama.”
