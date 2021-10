Debbie tucker green’s acclaimed play is transformed into a riveting, raw film. Dir/scr: debbie tucker green. UK. 2021. 88 mins. The second feature film from Olivier- and BAFTA-winning playwright, screenwriter and director debbie tucker green, ear for eye is an adaptation of her own play, which was performed at the Royal Court in 2018. A collection of snapshots of lives, of debates, of experiences of being Black in Britain and in the US, the film stays true to its roots in the theatre. But while it could be described as being more of a filmed play than a piece of cinema, it’s also a riveting, raw work which, in its stripped-back simplicity, magnifies the power of tucker green’s fiercely compelling writing.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO