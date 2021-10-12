CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

The best small cars in 2021

News - What Car?
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich is great news if you're after this sort of vehicle, because it means there are stacks of models to choose from and standards are incredibly high. To have...

www.whatcar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

Best cars for under $20,000

Why it stands out: Excellent value, CVT available for the price, very efficient, standard safety features, spacious. One of the best of the best budget entries here is the Kia Forte simply because it's such an impressive value. It's a compact sedan, which means it's significantly more spacious than the usual subcompact cars available in this price bracket. And you get that space for a low $18,885. It comes standard with a six-speed manual, but you can get a CVT for an extra $900, and it still fits the budget at $19,785. You'll have to stick to the base FE trim to stay under $20,000, but the FE trim happens to be the most efficient. It gets a great 35 mpg combined, and the manual does well, too, with 33 mpg. It also comes standard with features such as lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and driver attention warning. It handles well, though it has a slightly firm ride. Also, although the engine is efficient, its 147 horsepower makes the Forte quite slow.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Car With the Best Technology

The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so complicated that they do not use them. The other is that the technology requires components that are not always available. A semiconductor chip shortage, which includes those often used in auto electronics systems, has severely limited […]
CARS
fox40jackson.com

These are the best car and truck seats according to owners

Sit back, relax and enjoy this list. J.D. Power has released its 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study ranking seats across several categories of vehicle. Much like the organization’s other vehicle quality studies, the report grades seats on the number of problems per 100 vehicles reported by owners. The...
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000

Even though it can be challenging to find a used car right now, there’s no reason buyers have to settle for an unreliable or dangerous one just because their budget is tight. Many models that were smart choices when they were new still have those same good qualities years later as older, much less-expensive used cars.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cars
News - What Car?

The best large SUVs in 2021

The best are also easy to drive, combining a calm ride with tidy handling, and a lofty driving position with user-friendly controls. But with so many models to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start, so here we count down our top 10 – and name the large SUV to avoid.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Pickup Trucks Dominating the Best-Selling Cars of 2021

Some of the best-selling cars right now are pickup trucks. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how popular SUVs and pickup trucks are. Keeping tabs on the best-selling cars can help you stay up-to-date on which cars are considered safe, reliable, and stylish. Of course, sometimes pickup trucks sell well just because people like them, so it’s important to do your own research. Still, the fact that these pickup trucks dominate the list of best-selling cars of 2021 (so far) says a lot about how much they have to offer.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

Never mind the Mini, this was the discerning buyer’s choice of small car in 1961

It was a major year for the Mini in 1961. January saw the Pick-Up’s launch, the short-lived ‘Super Mini’ in June, and the Cooper on 20 September. And on 12 October, the British Motor Corporation unveiled two models with a longer boot, vestigial tail fins and an upright radiator grille; the Wolseley Hornet and the Riley Elf.
CARS
News - What Car?

Best electric cars eligible for the £2500 Government grant

Electric cars now come in all shapes and sizes, but here we countdown the best models that are eligible for the Government's plug-in car grant... These days, the chances are that there's an electric car to suit your needs. The Government is clearly keen for you to drive one, too, because it will give you a grant of up to £2500 to buy an electric car – provided its list price does not exceed £35,000.
CARS
torquenews.com

Why the Honda Fit is the Best Car for the Money

Looking for a good, reliable used car? Here’s what one car expert has to say about this contender that used car shoppers should not overlook in spite of its age. In a recent Scotty Kilmer YouTube channel video, Scotty makes a good case of why searching for used-car personal sellers looking to sell their “spare” car, can wind up turning into a great buy. In this example, he goes over a 2010 Honda Fit with 116,000 miles on it, purchased for $3,500.
BUYING CARS
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Lightweight Sports Cars of 2021

These Fun, Fast Featherweights Favor Precision Over Power. There’s a lot more to performance than raw power. Stuffing a big V8 under the hood creates speed, but what happens when it enters a tight corner? There’s an art to developing a car with precise braking and balanced footing through a sharp turn – and it’s all about weight.
CARS
moneytalksnews.com

The Best Way to Defog Your Car Windows

Winter is right around the corner. As the temperatures drop, it can be difficult to keep your car windows from fogging up. This drop in visibility can raise your risk of an accident. Fortunately, there is an easy — if counterintuitive — fix to the problem: Increase the air conditioning...
CARS
KUTV

Why now is the best time to sell your car

KUTV — Now is the perfect time to tell your car!. Right now the car market is doing well right now--and there's never been a better time to sell high. Go to Volkswagen Southtowne to sell your car, even if you don't need to buy a new one!. For more...
BUYING CARS
News - What Car?

The best coupés in 2021

Picture a coupé and you'll probably come up with something sleek that doesn't have room for a lot of shopping but definitely stands out in the supermarket car park. But while style is an important factor, the best modern coupés offer a lot more besides. They blend strong performance and...
BUYING CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

James Ruppert: small cars that stand out - on a budget

The question this week is: how do you replace a great big Korean-American saloon? This is a close-to-home project requiring an automatic gearbox and no more than £3500. It can be smaller than a four-door, too. I have a consultancy role but won’t be getting a fee. Let’s see where we can go with this.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy