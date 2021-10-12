The best small cars in 2021

Why it stands out: Excellent value, CVT available for the price, very efficient, standard safety features, spacious. One of the best of the best budget entries here is the Kia Forte simply because it's such an impressive value. It's a compact sedan, which means it's significantly more spacious than the usual subcompact cars available in this price bracket. And you get that space for a low $18,885. It comes standard with a six-speed manual, but you can get a CVT for an extra $900, and it still fits the budget at $19,785. You'll have to stick to the base FE trim to stay under $20,000, but the FE trim happens to be the most efficient. It gets a great 35 mpg combined, and the manual does well, too, with 33 mpg. It also comes standard with features such as lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and driver attention warning. It handles well, though it has a slightly firm ride. Also, although the engine is efficient, its 147 horsepower makes the Forte quite slow.

