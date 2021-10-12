Three migrants dead after being hit by a train in southern France – police

Former Guatemalan soldiers stormed the rear area of Congress on Tuesday and torched several vehicles in protest over unpaid compensation for their service during the country's civil war from 1960 to 1996. A crowd of hundreds of protesters, some armed with sticks, machetes and others throwing glass bottles, broke through a metal gate and forcibly entered a parking lot behind the Congress building, placing chains with padlocks on several doors to prevent deputies and staff from leaving the building. The veterans set fire to several vehicles that were parked in the lot, with local television broadcasting images of fire and plumes of smoke pouring out of the cars. Riot police then arrived and used tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least five people were treated for minor injuries.

