Black Widow Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get a Funeral in Avengers: Endgame

By Rosie Fletcher
Den of Geek
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContains spoilers for Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame. Spoiler alert: Natasha is no more. Avengers: Endgame saw Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself at Vormir to obtain the Soul Stone, helping to undo the Thanos snap which saw 50% of the universe disintegrate. It was a noble act, and a choice on Nat’s behalf – she and Clint Barton fight, not to sacrifice each other, but to be the one to die, and ultimately Natasha wins. We might not like it, but hey, at least it was Nat’s will. But surely Nat could have had a funeral – after all, Tony Stark did, right?

