Black Widow Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get a Funeral in Avengers: Endgame

While the finale of What If notably brings together heroes prominently featured in all of the episodes of the show’s first season, it’s hard not to notice that one member of the team is introduced to audiences for the first time. Fighting alongside the likes of Captain Carter, Party Prince Thor, and Dark Doctor Strange is an alternate universe version of Gamora who lives on Sakaar and is identified by having killed Thanos. From an outside perspective it is a bit odd, but there is an explanation for why it is the way it is, and it is tied into the COVID-19 pandemic.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO