Footballers 'have right to see where data goes'

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of footballers have threatened legal action against the data collection industry, which could change how information is handled. Led by former Cardiff City, Leyton Orient and Yeovil Town manager Russell Slade, 850 players want compensation for the trading of their performance data over the past six years. They also...

www.bbc.com

