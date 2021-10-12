CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' VIP Actor to Auction Off Robe, Script for Charity

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Squid Game" is Netflix's surprising, massively successful survival drama out of Korea, but its popularity could pay dividends for people in India too. Geoffrey Giuliano -- the actor who plays 'VIP 4' on the hit series -- tells TMZ ... he's planning to auction off the robe he wore on the show, as well as his copy of a "Squid Game" script and storyboard, to raise money for widows and children living in West Bengal.

