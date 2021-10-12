CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea Fans Make Decision On Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Return

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea fans have delivered their verdict over whether Eden Hazard should return to Stamford Bridge following transfer links.

The 30-year-old has been rumoured with a switch back to England after making the dream move to Spain just two years ago in 2019.

An injury-hit spell at Real has limited Hazard to just 52 appearances for the club following his blockbuster initial £89 million transfer from the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365GSS_0cOVTrDq00
Sipa USA

Fresh claims from Spain have stated Chelsea and Real have held 'informal' talks over the Belgium international, with the Spanish club ready to let Hazard leave.

Chelsea wouldn't be willing to pay any more than £34 million, but after 352 appearances for the club, would the Blues be ready to welcome him back to west London?

Well, 110 goals and 92 assists says it all. Hazard is world class, he has just been unlucky at the Bernabeu. Would a return 'home' to London do him good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3B16_0cOVTrDq00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea fans took to social media to decide whether they would want the Blues to a make a move to re-sign the 30-year-old.

@AlisonCoops2224: "He’s had a lot of injuries at Madrid and I wonder if that’s as a result of all the treatment he got playing for us. He’ll always have a special place in our hearts and I think that’s why so many of us would take him back in a heartbeat. Time to come home."

@AVN54872570: "His decision to leave wasn't a bad one having carried and played a crucial role in the team over 7 seasons ago. But what I know for sure is that Eden Hazard knows for sure that going to Madrid was the biggest mistake he has made in his entire life. He truly knows the difference."

@big_nash88: "Please no. We don’t need an injury prone player who is past his best. His time at Chelsea was amazing but there is no need to look to the past."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBfRq_0cOVTrDq00
Sipa USA

@farhanauladi1: "Not for now, yep he's a Chelsea legend but if he comes instead hindering the regeneration of our players."

@LodgeCFC: "Yes yes yes yes."

@KhalidElhasan__: "Head says no, heart says yes."

@Zealous_Zola_: "Love him but this ain't it for the club."

@tomcliffordcfc: "Would take him back if it's a loan with an option to buy, Hazard and Rice next summer please."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

FIFA to Make Club World Cup Decision On October 20 as Chelsea Set to Learn Fate

Chelsea are set to find out when they will play the Club World Cup as Fifa are expected to make a decision at their next Council meeting on October 20, according to reports. After winning the Champions League final back in May, Chelsea now have the chance to seal their European dominance as European winners from across the globe come together to battle it out for the Club World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eden Hazard
Tribal Football

​Chelsea set price limit for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard

Chelsea sporting director Marina Granovskaia has made it clear the club will not go over a specific figure to bring back winger Eden Hazard from Real Madrid. The Belgian has struggled to find his feet at Real after a series of injury issues since his move from the Blues in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Working On New Contracts for Three Players

Chelsea are said to be working on new offers for three of their star players, according to reports. The Blues are keen to extend deals within the squad, with some players seeing their current contracts expiring next summer. Mason Mount is also reported to be offered a new deal at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Chelsea Fans#Spanish#Bernabeu
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in matchday three of Group H in the Champions League. The current holders have won one and lost the other in their opening two games of the group stages as they look to retain their European crown. Thomas Tuchel's side sit...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Christian Pulisic's Injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the situation regarding Christian Pulisic's injury. The American winger has had a series of setbacks so far this season, first testing positive for COVID-19 and then suffering an ankle injury whilst on international duty with the USA. He has only featured...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-0 Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea thumped Swedish champions Malmo 4-0 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. After succumbing to a bitterly disappointing 0-1 reverse to Juventus in Matchday 2, the Blues were eager to bounce back and that was reflected as such in a strong team selection by Thomas Tuchel.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-0 Malmo | Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side picked up all three points thanks to a dominant 4-0 display against Malmo on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. Early in the first half, Andreas Christensen scored his first professional goal for Chelsea. Not long after, the Blues were awarded a penalty, in which Jorginho converted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
402
Followers
3K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy