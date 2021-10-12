CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

‘A bit annoying’: Sydney businesses praise customers but admit vaccine checks can be trying

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuPES_0cOVTNBO00
Sydney retail workers say some customers are producing physical copies of their vaccination certificate, but most have it on their phone and can access it easily.

The logistical challenges of having to check vaccine certificates for customers was dawning on businesses in Sydney as they experienced their second day out of lockdown.

In the western Sydney suburb of Parramatta, one of the 12 LGAs of concern during the peak of the latest outbreak, retailers were using a combination of carefully placed barriers, security and rotating staff to check on customers before they enter.

“It’s an annoying add-on,” admitted Sheida, a manager at a fashion retailer in Parramatta, who did not want her full name used.

“I feel worse for the customers than the businesses, it’s such a hassle having to pull out your certificate in each store, as well as checking in.”

Sheida is one of the thousands of workers who have seen their job description change since greater Sydney emerged from lockdown on Monday for the vaccinated.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, pubs, gyms, hairdressers and stadiums now require people to show their vaccine certificates before entry, to confirm they are fully vaccinated.

Residents over 16 who are unvaccinated or cannot produce proof of their status are legally banned from those venues.

The New South Wales police commissioner, Mick Fuller, warned that officers would be on patrol across greater Sydney, enforcing the rules, and issuing $1,000 fines for any breaches.

“If people think that we are not enforcing the health orders this week, they are mistaken. We want to be out there, particularly to help those small shops, the pubs, clubs and shopping centres,” he told Sunrise on Monday.

“I would ask that the premises owner or the person behind the counter call the police and make sure the police force respond to those calls..”

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Business owners and managers told the Guardian a majority of customers were following the rules, but said it had already become a hassle to ensure certificates were checked before entry.

“Most of the time, I have to ask each customer who enters myself,” Sheida said. She manages her store alone, meaning the responsibility comes down on her to ensure all customers are fully vaccinated.

“The customers have been nice about it, it’s just a bit of a hassle, for both sides. I always feel a bit guilty asking people, it’s so personal.

“I do it out of fear of a fine to be honest.”

George, a store manager at a men’s fashion retailer, told the Guardian it was “annoying” having to check on each customer and to ask them to produce a certificate.

“It is a bit annoying, but what can we do? This is a disease. But, I mean, is it my job to really ask people to show me their certificate?”

George manages the shop along with his coworker, and they alternate in checking on customers, but said he remained nervous about missing anyone.

“What if I’m in the fitting room, and someone walked in and we were busy? Some people walk in and walk out in half a minute, what do I do then?”

George said he had not had to deny anyone entry, but was anxious about having to do so.

Other retail workers in Parramatta revealed they had been forced to deny people entry, and it had been a difficult part of the job.

The staff, who asked to remain anonymous, said those denied entry cursed or tried to argue their way in, but eventually gave up and left.

Some customers were producing physical copies of their certificates, but most had it on their phones and could easily access it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0cOVTNBO00

Most retailers in Parramatta had also barricaded their entry in one way or another, with only some major retailers lacking someone checking the certificates at entry.

Roula Kantarakias, a manager at Michael Hill Jeweller, said she’d had to barricade the entire entry to the shop, and had instructed her staff to deal with each customer as they arrived.

“It just requires more resources to deal with,” she said. “We closed up the entry so it’s easier for us, rather than letting them all in, and potentially having to ask someone to leave.

“It’s just easier for us to control the flow.”

When asked if the new rules were affecting the business, Kantarakias said not yet, but the impact may be felt once the excitement at opening up died down.

“Obviously this time of year, people want to go out and spend. But yes, I do think it’ll affect us a bit.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Melbourne’s lockdown ends today. What are your new freedoms in Victoria under the Covid reopening rules?

On Friday, Melbourne will exit its sixth lockdown, after 70% of people aged over 16 in Victoria have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. After 77 days of tough restrictions, students will return to class part-time, fully vaccinated people will be able to get haircuts, and groups will be able to gather outdoors in larger numbers and have visitors in the homes.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Gyms#Sunrise#Guardian Australia
Reuters

Melbourne welcomes vaccinated Sydney residents without quarantine

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s largest cities, eased on Wednesday as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels. With cases trending lower in New South Wales, including Sydney, residents will be allowed quarantine-free...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

COVID exposed our fractured national identity, but state-based loyalties were rising long before

The formation of Australia’s federation in 1901 was both practical and sentimental. Pressing policy matters in the areas of immigration, trade and defence required the coordination of a federal government. As important was the growing nationalist feeling that the people in the different colonies were defined by the challenges and opportunities of the great south land. They were Australians, as well as Tasmanians, Queenslanders, Victorians and so on. Nationalism is a modernising project, building identities and moral communities which transcend regional and parochial identifications. Compared with the regional identities of the old world, the colonial identities of Australia’s 19th century European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Fully vaccinated foreigners can visit Sydney from November 1

New South Wales Premier said it was time to open up to help revive the economy, which has been badly damaged by the state’s near four-month-long COVID-19 lockdown. Australia closed its borders in March 2020 in response to worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. In New South Wales, the number of people fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Sydney opens to vaccinated after 100-plus days of lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia’s largest city achieved a vaccination benchmark. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
The Independent

Australian town overwhelmed by response to free land offer

The Australian Outback town of Quilpie hoped its offer of free residential land to anyone who would make it their home might attract five new families to the remote community of 800. But authorities have been overwhelmed by more than 250 inquires in less than two weeks from around Australia and internationally.The Quilpie (Quill-Pea) Shire Council came up with the novel idea to overcome a housing shortage, an obstacle to filling jobs in the cattle and sheep ranching region of western Queensland state.People who buy a block of land, build a house on it for less than 750,000 Australian...
JOBS
TheConversationAU

'It takes a mental toll': Indian students tell their stories of waiting out the pandemic in Australia

The stories of international students’ struggles amid the challenges and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have reached the stage of psychic numbing. Despite their numbers, their voices have been largely neglected. They are still waiting to be heard, and that includes the nearly 100,000 Indian international students who make up the second-largest population of the international cohort in Australia. The students I interviewed in 2020 were a part of my PhD study that examined Indian students’ experiences in student-staff partnership projects. They were all enrolled as international students in Australian universities. The students offered personal accounts of their...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy