New statewide program further protects youth from tobacco
Preventing commercial tobacco sales and marketing to youth will be easier across Oregon beginning in January. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 587, which requires retailers to get a license to sell tobacco products and e-cigarettes starting in 2022. The Oregon Department of Revenue and Oregon Health Authority are developing the program as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce youth tobacco use and strengthen enforcement of state tobacco laws.www.northcoastcitizen.com
