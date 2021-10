Katherine Mary Boettcher aka chatty Kathy, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday October 8th. She was born in Milwaukee WI on January 19, 1960. She was a very funny and happy person, as well as a GOD-loving person. She was able to find the positive in everything and show love and compassion for everyone she had met. She was greatly loved and respected. She loved playing games and spending time with family.