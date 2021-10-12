Margy Forster

Margy Ann Forster, 89, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Margy was born in Eau Claire, WI on September 30, 1932 to Odin and Margret (Schulner) Hestekin. She worked at Bunny Bread, Huebsch Laundry, Holiday Inn, The Dairy Bar, Kreskies, A & P, and Eau Claire Filter. She was a member of two card clubs, and a member of The Moose Lodge in Eau Claire. Margy married the love of her life, Elwayne W. Forster on October 25, 1952 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She enjoyed spending her time; gardening, canning, cooking, “casinoing”, playing cards, bingo, traveling, and fishing, but what she loved most was spending her time with family and with her friends.