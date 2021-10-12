Jeanne Stalheim
Jeanne Eleanor Stalheim died peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2021 at Dove Healthcare-Osseo. Jeanne was born April 24, 1928 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Howard E. Kelley and Eleanor H. (Schmidt) Kelley. While they lived in a number of locations within La Crosse, their roots were in the south side neighborhood called “Hungry Point” surrounded by her mother’s large extended family. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1945. Following high school, Jeanne attended the La Crosse Teacher’s College (UW-L) from 1946-1948.www.leadertelegram.com
