CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

POLL RESULTS: Majority of respondents believe a 50-state forensic audit of the 2020 election is needed

By Stephen Wiblemo
crowrivermedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you think a 50-state forensic audit of the 2020 election is needed?. Will you vaccinate your young child for COVID-19 when it becomes available?. The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s top election official responds as gubernatorial candidates debate audits

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC)- The state’s top election official is responding after Virginia’s candidates for governor spent the week sparring over voting machine audits. While Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe have engaged in a series of public attacks on the issue, the two are largely in agreement: the state’s existing process for auditing elections is effective.
VIRGINIA STATE
Iola Register

GOP in Florida demands statewide audit of 2020 election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake County Republicans are the latest GOP group to echo former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud by demanding a statewide forensic audit of Florida, a state Trump won by almost 372,000 votes. In a letter and two resolutions unanimously approved last week and sent...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
northwestgeorgianews.com

Arizona officials decry Republican efforts to undermine election results with audit

WASHINGTON — Arizona officials on Thursday testified before Congress that they were not surprised that a Republican-led audit of a key county’s 2020 election results failed to find evidence of fraud or that it has fueled conspiracy theories that have undermined the public’s faith in democracy. Jack Sellers, the Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
myclintonnews.com

A Forensic Audit

A FORENSIC AUDIT - Laurens County Council will be asked to endorse a resolution supporting an audit to determine how President Trump carried South Carolina in the 2020 Election. Council Member Luke Rankin will introduce the Voting Integrity resolution at the council's regular meeting - Tuesday, Oct. 12, 5:30 pm...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
crowrivermedia.com

POLL RESULTS: Most respondents said they will not vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 when it becomes available

Will you vaccinate your young child for COVID-19 when it becomes available?. Should the Minnesota Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer?. The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.
ELECTIONS
The Saginaw News

Election petition begins circulation, lawmakers demand ‘forensic audit’, redistricting commission faces more criticism: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — A petition initiative aimed at tightening election security that would add steps for some voters began collecting signatures this week and has 180 days to gather signatures from more than 340,000 registered voters. If successful, the petition could bypass the inevitable veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Jeffersonian

Poll workers needed for Nov. 2 General Election in Guernsey County

The Guernsey County Board of Elections is in need of poll workers to fill vacant spots for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 2. The office is conducting required training this week and next in preparation for the election. Individuals who complete the training and work on Election Day receive compensation.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County judge says election secure despite state audit

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth leaders, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley answered questions after the Secretary of State’s recent announcement that it had begun a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 general election in Tarrant, Dallas, Collin and Harris counties. There has been no widespread evidence of voter fraud during that election. Joe Biden won Tarrant County with 49.3% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 49%.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy