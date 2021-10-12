Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Gerrard, Aston Villa, Hickey, Furuhashi, Nisbet, Barasic, Starfelt, Hibs, Dundee, McDonald, St Johnstone

Rangers great Brian Laudrup is confident the Newcastle United job won't tempt Gers boss Steven Gerrard. The Dane wrote for the Daily Mail: "The speculation over Newcastle United will keep going until the new owners actually decide who is going to take the club forward. But I said in last week's column that I couldn't see it being quite right for Gerrard at this point and I haven't changed my mind.

