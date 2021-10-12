Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Gerrard, Aston Villa, Hickey, Furuhashi, Nisbet, Barasic, Starfelt, Hibs, Dundee, McDonald, St Johnstone
Scotland Under-21 left-back Aaron Hickey, the 19-year-old currently with Bologna, is being monitored by Aston Villa, according to a report in Italian website Corriere dello Sport. (The Scotsman) Kevin McDonald, the 32-year-old midfielder capped five times for Scotland, is training with Dundee after his kidney transplant and release by Fulham....www.bbc.co.uk
