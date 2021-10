More than 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Alma S. Adams to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).