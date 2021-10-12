CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of Company Earnings, Inflation Data

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed lower on Wall Street after a wobbly day of trading Tuesday as investors wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The major indexes wavered between small gains and losses for much of the day, before the selling gained momentum in the final minutes of trading.

