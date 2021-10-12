Nikkei 225 Index Ricochets Amid Crude Oil Volatility. Where Will the Index land?

US, Canadian and UK rate forecasts have struggled to lift their relevant currencies, Yen crosses have stretched their run and Turkey’s central bank is on tap. Risk appetite across the global financial system is still distinctly uneven. And, if there isn’t a consistency, it will remain incredibly difficult for individual assets to prompt major technical breaks – much less lay the foundation of meaningful follow through to fresh records. There were a few highlights among the ‘risk’ sensitive rank such as the Dow’s intraday record high (though not on the close), Bitcoin’s distinct clearance of its previous September record and EURJPY (among other Yen crosses) advancing to a 10th consecutive bullish session. Yet, the benchmark that I have been focused on most closely for its representation in portfolios – the S&P 500 – very noticeably drug its feet this past session. The index managed to earn a sixth straight day’s advance for the longest run in three and a half months, but for bulls it was maddeningly short of its record high coming up less than 6 points short of its intraday record and less than one index point shy of a record close. Once again, the upcoming docket offers little that could reasonably be expected to serve as motivation for follow through. If we cross the technical boundary without a more definitive fundamental motivation, follow through will suffer.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO