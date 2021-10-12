CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikkei 225 Index Ricochets Amid Crude Oil Volatility. Where Will the Index land?

By Daniel McCarthy
DailyFx
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan, Nikkei 225, Crude Oil, Coal, China - Talking Points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index tried higher but was overwhelmed by bad news. APAC equities struggled in the Asian session as currencies got sidelined. Energy importers face sky high costs.Will the Nikkei 225 ever find peace?. Japan’s producer price index (PPI)...

DailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside

Crude oil prices are moving higher after surprise inventory draw. USD weakness helping to bolster price amid increasing demand. The 90 psychological level is quickly approaching as bulls reign. The price of crude oil is rising through the Asia-Pacific trading session, extending gains from overnight when bulls pushed prices higher...
DailyFx

EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High

US, Canadian and UK rate forecasts have struggled to lift their relevant currencies, Yen crosses have stretched their run and Turkey’s central bank is on tap. Risk appetite across the global financial system is still distinctly uneven. And, if there isn’t a consistency, it will remain incredibly difficult for individual assets to prompt major technical breaks – much less lay the foundation of meaningful follow through to fresh records. There were a few highlights among the ‘risk’ sensitive rank such as the Dow’s intraday record high (though not on the close), Bitcoin’s distinct clearance of its previous September record and EURJPY (among other Yen crosses) advancing to a 10th consecutive bullish session. Yet, the benchmark that I have been focused on most closely for its representation in portfolios – the S&P 500 – very noticeably drug its feet this past session. The index managed to earn a sixth straight day’s advance for the longest run in three and a half months, but for bulls it was maddeningly short of its record high coming up less than 6 points short of its intraday record and less than one index point shy of a record close. Once again, the upcoming docket offers little that could reasonably be expected to serve as motivation for follow through. If we cross the technical boundary without a more definitive fundamental motivation, follow through will suffer.
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38

GBP/USD continues to find it difficult to break convincingly above 1.38, which is not just providing “round number” resistance but is also where an important trendline checks in. The latest UK public sector net borrowing (PSNB) figures were better than expected in September but haven’t changed expectations of an imminent...
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD four-week breakdown stalls into technical downtrend support. Resistance 1.2440, September channel (key)- support 1.22849 (key), 1.2247, 1.2208. The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar since the start...
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels

Near-term Technical Outlook: Setups on EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/CAD. An update on technical setups we've been tracking inthe US Dollar Index, the Canadian Dollar and Sterling. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter heading into the close of the week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetechnical setups and more.
DailyFx

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus

The DAX is putting in a short-term consolidation pattern after breaking a downward line of resistance. This should have it rallying back towards the record high. People have asked if a head-and-shoulders top could be forming. The answer is, sure. But for now there is still much work to be done to confirm that scenario, so continuing to run with what is in front of us, which is a bullish-looking market.
MarketWatch

IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock, which slipped 1.1% and implied a 15-point weight on the Dow's price. The biggest gainer was Dow Inc.'s stock , which rose 1.5%, and would add about 6 points to the Dow's price, after the chemical and specialty materials company beat third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
