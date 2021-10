Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom for instant reaction to the Bulls’ 94-88 season-opening victory over the Pistons. It was an ugly victory and somewhat disappointing given the hype around the team, but a win is a win and it was a great start to the campaign for Zach LaVine. The Bulls clearly have things to work on, especially with the rotations, but being over .500 for the first time since 2017 is a good feeling.

