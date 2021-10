Mauritius-based IHS Holding Ltd. IPO valued at almost $7 billion. On Thursday, an initial public offering (IPO) in New York of IHS Holding Ltd. shares valued the cellphone tower company at nearly $7 billion, the largest IPO of an African company in the United States. IHS’s share price opened at $21 but fell to around $17 by midday. The IPO netted IHS $378 million to fund its business development. The Mauritius-based company’s largest shareholders now include MTN, Africa’s largest mobile-phone company, and Wendel SE, a French investment firm. IHS had planned to go public in 2018, but volatile market conditions forced it—along with rival Helios Towers—to suspend its offering.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO