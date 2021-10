In the latest episode of the popular dance competition show 'Street Woman Fighter,' team PROWDMON was sent home. Led by Monika, PROWDMON gained the support and love from viewers and fans from all across South Korea. With the increase in the show's popularity, the dance crew members such as Monika also gained much popularity. Many of these dancers gained much attention for their visuals as well as their dance skills and were able to expand their careers.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO