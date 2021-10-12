CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Conditions Are Ripe For Rapid Growth In Renewables Generation, Inadequate Grid Investments May Be A Major Challenge

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy is thriving as market conditions, policy decisions, investment and technology improvements push clean energy to new heights. However, the sector must be careful to navigate bottlenecks that could threaten continued rapid growth. This is according to the 58 th EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI), which reveals that the drive to integrate increasing volumes of variable resources is set to put grid infrastructure under significant strain, and the investment required to upgrade and expand energy transmission infrastructure across the globe will be a key challenge.

Arnaud de Giovanni, EY Global Renewables Leader, says:

"With global leaders convening at COP26 in November, we are approaching what could be a watershed moment in combatting the climate crisis. Increasing investment and policy support has enabled renewables growth to continue at breakneck speed. If sustainability goals are to be met, a 50% increase in grid spending could be needed over the next decade as markets adapt for a net-zero future."

RECAI 58, which ranks the world's top 40 markets on the attractiveness of their renewable energy investment and deployment opportunities, further explores how markets in Eastern Europe are beginning to intensify their journey to net zero. Compared with Western European economies, Eastern Europe is trailing in its development of green energy infrastructure; only Poland and Hungary are among the RECAI Top 40. Meanwhile, all European nations are navigating their own economic, social and political hurdles to ensure the EU deadline of carbon neutrality is achieved by 2050.

With environment, social and governance (ESG) measures soaring to the top of the agenda for companies and investors, RECAI also highlights that corporate PPAs are emerging as a key driver of clean energy growth. A new PPA Index - introduced in this edition of RECAI - focuses on the attractiveness of renewable power procurement and ranks the growth potential of a nation's corporate PPA market.

Ben Warren, EY Global Power & Utilities Corporate Finance Leader and RECAI Chief Editor, says:

"Coupled with climate change, ESG considerations are still the most significant long-term drivers for renewables investment, as illustrated by the growth of the offsite corporate PPA market across the world. The PPA Index has been introduced in this edition of RECAI to help large corporates make better, more informed decisions as they set ambitious carbon reduction and renewable energy targets."

US, mainland China and India continue to retain the top three rankings and Indonesia is a new entrant to RECAI

The US continues its top ranking on RECAI and is expected to hold its position as new initiatives are being announced under President Biden. Mainland China and India remain unchanged in the rankings at second and third position respectively, as favorable regulatory and investment conditions continue in these markets.

The top performing markets have held their ground in this latest issue - with no movement into or out of the top eight. France (fourth position, up by one) and the UK (fifth position, down by one) have switched while Germany (sixth position, up by one) has edged back ahead of Australia (seventh position, down by one) after its onshore wind market had a fruitful first half of 2021, with 971MW added, marking a 62% rise from the first half of 2020.

The connection between the growing hydrogen sector and the renewables sector in markets including Germany, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, the UK and the US is explored in RECAI, with details of how various models are being deployed to fund investment and reduce risk. Offshore wind developments are highlighted in Japan, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, with France and Belgium (26 th position, up by four) moving up the RECAI ranking having announced plans that will significantly exploit their offshore wind potential.

Also, under the spotlight are policy support and notable government auction rounds for Greece, Spain, Taiwan and the UK. The Philippines (27 th position, up by four) has moved up the ranking with an indicated target of achieving 35% renewable energy by 2030, while also setting out its offshore wind road map. And Indonesia is a new entrant to RECAI, having set more ambitious renewables targets and positive policy developments to retire diesel and coal power plants.

For the complete Top 40 ranking, the new PPA Index and analysis of the latest renewable energy developments across the globe, visit ey.com/recai.

Aparna SankaranEY Global Media Relations+44 (0)207 480 245082 Aparna.sankaran@uk.ey.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conditions-are-ripe-for-rapid-growth-in-renewables-generation-inadequate-grid-investments-may-be-a-major-challenge-301397438.html

SOURCE EY

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Essentia Energia, A Patria Investments Company, Announces The Beginning Of Sol Do Sertao Solar Power Plant Operations

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patria Investments, a global alternative asset manager and leader in the sector in Latin America, announces the beginning of operations of Sol do Sertao Photovoltaic Complex (or Sol do Sertao Solar Power Plant), in Oliveira dos Brejinhos ( Bahia State, Brazil), 300 miles from the State capital, Salvador. With an investment of R$ 1.4 billion ( $250 million) and a capacity of 475 MWp, the project was developed by Essentia Energia, a Patria Investments company dedicated to the renewable energy sector, with a focus on solar and wind power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Ameresco Announces An EPCM Contract For Large Distribution Battery Energy Storage Systems For A Total Of 537.5 MW / 2.15 GWh

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report, a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator, today announced that it has entered into a contract with Southern California Edison (SCE) to design and build three grid scale battery energy storage systems (BESSs) at existing substation parcels throughout SCE's service territory in California. Due to the impact of the extreme weather events in the state, this aggressive plan will significantly increase reliability of the grid with a targeted commercial operation date in August 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Warren
TheStreet

Rakuten Medical And Karkinos Healthcare Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand The Reach Of Novel Cancer Care In India

SAN MATEO, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical Inc, and Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited announced a strategic collaboration to expand the reach of novel cancer care to India. This includes a minority stake acquisition in Karkinos Healthcare by Rakuten Medical. Rakuten Medical's investment marks Karkinos Healthcare's first international investor.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#European Union#Energy Resources#Western European#Eu#Ppa
The Independent

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030â¯than what would be consistent withâ¯the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Even the less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks

Renewable energy is slowly but steadily gaining market share. Political tailwinds and technological innovations could accelerate that growth. Investors can build a diversified basket of renewable energy stocks by looking at different angles of the industry. The world's energy industry is massive, touching everything from heating our homes and cooking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Renewables’ biggest challenge? Getting local communities to 'buy in'

Former DEC Commissioner Joe Martens has headed up the New York State Offshore Wind Alliance since 2017, which happened to correspond with the state’s first foray into offshore wind. Today, Martens is stepping down from that position. Capital Tonight invited him to appear on the show to discuss where the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Renewables will account for most global generation increases

In the Reference case of the EIA's International Energy Outlook 2021 (IEO2021), where they assume current laws and regulations continue into the future, the EIA projects that renewable resources—particularly solar and wind—will be the largest contributor to the growth in electricity generation through 2050. However, certain regions will still mainly use coal resources for electricity generation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
undark.org

In an Electrical Grid Based on Renewables, Consumers Are Key

You can almost hear the electrical grid creaking and groaning under the weight of the future, as two forces converge to push it — often literally — to its breaking point. One force is climate change, which can exacerbate disasters that take down parts of the grid, as Hurricane Ida did this summer, knocking New Orleans offline just as a heat wave settled in. Or extreme weather can suddenly spike the demand for energy just when the grid is least able to provide it, like during last winter’s Texas freeze and subsequent power system failure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Votorantim and CPP Investments to form renewable energy company

Brazilian investment company Votorantim and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) are to consolidate their energy assets in Brazil. The two companies will create an integrated renewable energy firm with an installed capacity of 3.3GW. The combined entity will have net revenues of BRL5.8bn ($1.05bn), based on the 12...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy