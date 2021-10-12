CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BSC And W.UP Merge To Lead Data-driven Digital Banking In Europe

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

LONDON, BUDAPEST, Hungary, and PRAGUE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Czech Banking Software Company (BSC) and Hungarian W.UP announce today the successful completion of their merger. The new entity, Finshape is the first digital banking solution provider combining low-code platform development with data-driven personalization to catalyze the digital transformation of banks. Backed by PortfoLion Capital Partners , the merger is the first step in a series of expansions planned across Europe, the APAC, and MENA regions.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the digitalization of the financial services industry. Active online banking users are expected to reach 3.6 billion by 2024, yet many incumbent players are still lagging in catching up to all-digital banks and tech giants. [1]

Realizing that fast time-to-market is key to speed-up the digital transformation of banks, BSC and W.UP combined their knowledge of low-code banking software with data analytics targeting customer's financial health. The former will help banks own and develop their digital platforms, while the latter will make sense of their vast customer data and how to engage with them better.

The 600-strong team will serve over 100 clients, including Raiffeisen, BNP Paribas, Erste, Société Générale and Alfa-Bank. The company will be co-led by Petr Koutný, CEO of BSC and József Nyíri, CEO of W.UP. The two CEOs share over 40 years of fintech expertise. Nyíri played an active role in the 2013 acquisition of IND Group by Misys, now Finastra. The deal will see Jenő Nieder, PortfoLion's deputy CEO, join Finshape as chairman.

" The CEE region is a hotbed of digital transformation with great technical talent, advanced digital infrastructure and budding entrepreneurship. I feel privileged assisting the merger of two exceptional teams with regional roots and a global vision as they tap into new markets organically and through future acquisitions." - said Nieder.

"One of the main reasons why W.UP and BSC match up well is that our products and knowledge combined will offer banks a one-stop-shop in transforming into truly data- and experience-first businesses." - added Nyíri.

"The strategic fit between our firms goes beyond capability building and the benefits it will bring to our customer base. Value, cultural compatibility and a shared vision have also been a key factor in our decision to merge." - commented Koutný.

[1] Source: Juniper Research, March 2021

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsc-and-wup-merge-to-lead-data-driven-digital-banking-in-europe-301396409.html

SOURCE Finshape

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

The digital banking transformation journey

Both a high cost of ownership and poor ROI have plagued the digital transformations of many community banks and credit unions over the years. Tracing the problem back to the source leads directly to the doorstop of legacy providers. Maligned for being outmoded and inflexible, these stalwarts of the banking industry have not outlived their usefulness yet. But many are out of step with the technology required to meet consumer preferences in today’s environment. This actuality has led banks and credit unions on a digital journey with many pathways and even more varied outcomes.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Intelligent Driving Solution Provider JIMU Intelligent Raised CNY 200 Million In Series C1 Funding

WUHAN, China, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JIMU Intelligent, the global leading intelligent driving solution provider, has successfully raised CNY 200 million in a Series C1 funding round. This round was jointly led by Forebright Capital and SDIC Unity Capital, followed by well-known institutions such as AVIC Pingshan, Founder H Fund, MY Tsinghua Capital, UMC Capital and others.
CHINA
Shore News Network

Western Digital talks to merge with Kioxia stall – sources

(Reuters) – Western Digital Corp’s talks to merge with Japanese chipmaker and partner Kioxia Holdings Corp have stalled over the last few weeks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The talks reached a standstill over concerns about the valuation, approval from the Japanese government and an...
BUSINESS
FOX40

Regulator to probe into tech giants’ payment practices

NEW YORK (AP) — In its first significant action under a new director, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is ordering Apple, Amazon, PayPal and other tech giants to reveal how their proprietary payment networks function. Apple Pay, Google Pay and other payment systems created by big tech companies now dominate large portions of e-commerce and […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Software#Digital Banking#Bsc#Digitalization#Hungarian#W Up#Bnp Paribas#Erste#Alfa Bank#Fintech Expertise#Ind Group
TheStreet

Equifax To Host Virtual Investor Day 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (EFX) - Get Equifax Inc. Report will host a virtual Investor Day on November 10, 2021. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Attendees will learn more about how the company is executing on its EFX2023 strategy; the company's long-term financial framework and capital allocation plan; and how the Equifax Cloud is driving and will continue to drive new product innovation and growth. The company will also provide Business Unit overviews.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Entegris CEO Announces Inaugural CSR Report

Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today issued its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Science Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, is available online. It provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris' progress toward reaching its 2030 CSR goals and outlines the company's baseline performance in 2020 across the four pillars of its CSR strategy: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sims Limited CEO Shared Insights On The Future Of Steel In A Decarbonizing World At Credit Suisse APAC ESG Conference

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alistair Field, group chief executive officer and managing director of Sims Limited, a global leader in sustainability, participated in a panel at the Credit Suisse Asia Pacific ESG Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The theme of the virtual panel was "Assessing the Future of Steel in a Decarbonizing World."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
kitco.com

Inflation data in Europe points to some kind of stabilization

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In this latest report, the ONS report said the largest upward contribution to the September 2021 CPIH 12-month...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

3 Data-Driven Strategies to Jump-Start ABM Success

Even as more B2B companies prioritize account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives, the learning curve is steep. Newcomers haven’t matched the significant revenue gains that mature ABM practitioners achieve. This revelation, from results of a new study conducted by MRP and Demand Metric, seems to indicate that companies should temper their expectations...
ECONOMY
inavateonthenet.net

PPDS collaborates with Intel for AI-driven digital signage

PPDS has announced a collaboration with Intel, Advantech and Navori Labs, to create the PPDS intelligent signage solution for retail. PPDS is the exclusive global provider of Philips professional displays and products. Designed to create an omnichannel strategy, it enables retailers to make smarter, more informed business decisions, using advanced...
RETAIL
brownwoodnews.com

TexasBank Merges with Texas Bank Financial

TexasBank is excited to announce that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with its sister bank organization Texas Bank Financial located in the DFW metroplex. Upon completion of the merger transaction TexasBank will have total assets of over $1.3 billion with 15 branches and loan production offices throughout West Texas, Central Texas and the Metroplex. With common ownership and shared values, both organizations have proven success based on their relationship driven approach, unwavering commitment to the communities in which they serve, and a strong focus on corporate responsibility.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Data-Driven Solution Helps 3PLs Uncover Available Truckload Capacity

Project44 announced Cooperative, what is said to be the first data-driven solution to increase transparency in the freight management process. “The heart of our business is using the technology that serves as the industry’s connective tissue and the most accurate logistics data available to solve colossal supply chain problems that were previously thought to be unsolvable,” says Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44. “It’s exciting to co-develop this product with 3PLs and be the first to bring a valuable tool like Cooperative to market to enable 3PLs and carriers to overcome today’s capacity shortages and better serve their customers.”
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Digital Realty Makes Strategic Investment In AtlasEdge, A Leading Provider Of Next-Generation Edge Infrastructure In Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (DLR) - Get Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Report, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has reached an agreement to make a strategic investment in AtlasEdge Data Centres, a European edge data center provider. In conjunction with the investment, Giuliano Di Vitantonio, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Segments at Digital Realty, will join AtlasEdge as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TowerData And FreshAddress Merge To Form Premier Email Data Technology Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerData, LLC ("TowerData"), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP's portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC ("FreshAddress"), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group ("TZP"), a multi-strategy private equity firm.
BUSINESS
aba.com

Digital Banking Reshapes Cybersecurity

Amid increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, banks turn to managed network service providers. For banks and other financial institutions, safeguarding customers’ personal data rank atop the list of priorities, so the battle against cybercriminals never ends. Due in part to the pandemic, however, that fight is rapidly intensifying as the battlefield continues to expand.
ECONOMY
QSR magazine

Wendy's to Improve Data-Driven Insights with Google Cloud Partnership

Wendy's and Google Cloud announced a partnership to enhance the Wendy's restaurant experience and unlock new customer, restaurant, and employee experiences through data-driven insights. Wendy's intends to leverage Google Cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and hybrid cloud tools to create new ways customers can order food...
BUSINESS
finovate.com

Data-Driven Decision-Making with InterSystems

This is a sponsored post from InterSystems, Gold Sponsor of FinovateFall 2021. By Carmen Logue, Product Manager, InterSystems. Data-driven decision-making is something most businesses aspire to. However, for the majority, significant data silos across the enterprise often means that the data they are using is delayed and inconsistent – resulting in decisions that are neither timely nor accurate. Instead, what organizations need is real-time access to their data and a consistent enterprise view. Fortunately, this is where a data fabric with both embedded analytics and self-service business intelligence (BI) can be extremely powerful.
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Business Report

Data Driven Linear: ‘A More Precise Approach’ To Buying Broadcast TV

In late September, the analytics and advertising division of AT&T that operates the Community digital advertising online platform released its annual “Relevance Report” findings.”. This year’s report focuses on the state of convergence and advanced TV, and there’s certainly something to glean for over-the-air broadcast television station operators from the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Tech Report& LLC

How to Become a Data-Driven Enterprise

Data is the future. The world has entered a data-driven information age, and the ability to collect, organize, interpret, and apply data will dictate the future success of businesses everywhere. If you’re in a company that is considering embracing the full power of data, here are a few tips to...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy