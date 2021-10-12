Josh Richardson creates sumptuously surreal illustrations with a dash of wicked humour
The illustrated world of Josh Richardson, known online under the pseudonym Grich, feels like something has been warped and corrupted in the best way possible. His illustrations feature multi-headed devils wrestling with multiple limbs, a consumer drifting through the desolate, plastic bag strews sea of their own greed and abstract creatures whose facial features have descended into a gloriously chaotic heap.www.creativeboom.com
Comments / 0