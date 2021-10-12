CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Richardson creates sumptuously surreal illustrations with a dash of wicked humour

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe illustrated world of Josh Richardson, known online under the pseudonym Grich, feels like something has been warped and corrupted in the best way possible. His illustrations feature multi-headed devils wrestling with multiple limbs, a consumer drifting through the desolate, plastic bag strews sea of their own greed and abstract creatures whose facial features have descended into a gloriously chaotic heap.

