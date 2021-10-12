CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visure Solutions & ConsuNova Announce First Automated DO-178C Checklist Review Process As Part Of Visure Requirements ALM Platform

By PR Newswire
 9 days ago

TOULOUSE, France, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As aerospace companies around the globe strive to accelerate product development, the need for automated DO-178C compliance is becoming more critical to guarantee the airworthiness of software systems used in civilian aircraft.

In an effort to fuel these efforts, ConsuNova, a manufacturer and distributor of the award-winning Visure Requirements ALM Platform, and Visure Solutions, a leading global provider of certification, compliance engineering services and solutions for safety-critical systems to the aerospace and defense industries, have partnered to provide a first-of-its-kind integrated DO-178C checklist review process to accelerate the certification process. This new offering will fully automate the process by combining ConsuNova's existing certification template with Visure requirements ALM Platform. The checklist will be available as a Visure Requirements ALM Platform standard template. Visure will unveil and provide demos of the new integration at Booth #819 during Aerospace Tech Week Nov. 3-4, in Toulouse, France.

Currently, ConsuNova's DO-178C checklists are performed manually and available on traditional formats such as Microsoft Word and Excel. With the digitalization of ConsuNova's DO-178C checklists by integrating them within Visure Requirements ALM Platform, customers will no longer need to use normal desktop applications. While they will still manage these documents manually, they will have a centralized, single source of truth in which the review process can be automated. For every type of certification data item, Visure Requirements ALM Platform will integrate ConsuNova's provided checklist or audit template. This integration eliminates manual check-in / check-out of checklists while reducing manual reviewer errors.

The new Visure template will help customers reduce certification risks, boost real-time collaboration, accelerate the review/approval process, increase traceability, and increase adherence to the DO-178C required lifecycle.

"We are excited to partner with ConsuNova to offer global customers a quicker and easier way to perform the DO-178C certification process," said Visure CEO Moustapha Tadlaoui. "Aerospace and defense companies are working on highly critical systems and when they go through certification, they have to prove their systems are reliable; there is no room for failure. The digitalization of these checklists of our partner ConsuNova by integrating them within Visure's template technology will not only streamline and simplify the certification process but will also help customers better ensure the traceability and safety of their systems while speeding up time-to-market."

The Visure Requirements ALM Platform template will also give aerospace companies a competitive advantage, especially as new forms of aircraft enter the market.

"There are a set of new aircraft out there that will become mainstream, such as electric and autonomous planes," said Fernando Valera, Visure's CTO. "Many organizations are jumping into this space, so a comprehensive set of (compliance) tools will become central to their development strategies. At the same time, safety is the number one priority, so accelerating development can be challenging. This new integration with ConsuNova will help customers streamline the certification process while keeping close tabs on safety."

One major aspect of a successful avionics certification is to demonstrate that the developer has performed tasks correctly according to the Software Development Plan (SDP), Software Verification Plan (SVP) and the Software Quality Assurance Plan (SQAP). With the Visure Requirements ALM Platform fully integrated with the ConsuNova DO-178C Checklists, developers can also easily pre-audit their un-reviewed artifacts, perform the necessary review, and ensure they are ready for the certification authority audits.

"The quicker the developer can demonstrate the proof of the completed reviews, the more credibility they show to the certification authorities such as FAA and EASA," said Reza Madjidi, CEO of ConsuNova. "The Visure Requirements ALM Platform enables the developer to show exactly what version of an artifact has been reviewed and by whom, and when and what the outcome of the review has been. With our new integration tool, Visure's built-in review lifecycle also ensures that there is a harmonized process according to the DO-178C verification process."

During Aerospace Tech Week, Visure's European Sales Director Micael Martins, will also give a presentation, "How to Write Good Functional & Safety Requirements in 2021." The talk will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 4 in Showcase Workshop Three: Flight Systems and Safety.

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirements management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management, variant management and now DO-178C Certification Management. The company's tools suite is used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

About ConsuNova

ConsuNova is a leading global provider of certification, compliance engineering services and solutions for safety-critical systems to the aerospace and defense industries ( https://www.consunova.com). ConsuNova provides ARP 4761, ARP 4754A, DO-200B, DO-254, DO-178C Compliance Solutions faster & in the most cost-effective way.

Contact: Neal Leavitt neal@leavcom.com 760-639-2900

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visure-solutions--consunova-announce-first-automated-do-178c-checklist-review-process-as-part-of-visure-requirements-alm-platform-301397536.html

SOURCE Visure Solutions, Inc.

IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

