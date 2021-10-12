CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Successful woman entrepreneur from Meerut honoured under Mission Shakti

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Parul Shukla, a successful woman entrepreneur from Meerut, was honoured for her outstanding contribution to print and digital media. In the program organized by Bhagirathi Arya Kanya Inter College Lalkurti Meerut Cantt under 'Mission Shakti', the school principal honoured Parul Shukla. Parul Shukla...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Parduman Suri awarded the 'Youth Icon Star 2021 - Jyotish Urja' award by Jyotish Prangan in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 21 (ANI/PNN): A national organization dedicated to Vedic astrology and Ayurveda honoured India's youngest astrologer Parduman Suri, with the prestigious Youth Icon Star 2021-Jyotish Urja award at an awards function held in Chandigarh on October 18. Rana Gurjeet Singh, Cabinet Minister in the Punjab government, presented...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Physics Wallah and its aim to provide affordable education to the masses

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/SRV Media): In the era in which education is more of a business when it comes to coaching for aspirants of medical and engineering entrance exams, Alakh Pandey AKAAlakh Pandey has been paving the way for millions of students through his YouTube Channel andPhysics Wallah is continuously raising its bar in the field of competition giving everything that students need with the best environment to support them in achieving their dreams. As a result of the affordable and highly effective courses, most of the students have achieved commendable ranks in JEE Mains this year. Further, four high-ranking AIR holders, namely -- Saurabh Kulkarni (AIR 14), Penta Harshini (AIR 150), LSA Maurya (AIR 369), and Mohammad Shoaib (AIR 911) have benefitted highly from the courses. Additionally, Aditya Singh from Meghalaya and Satyam Raj from Arunachal Pradesh have also topped in their respective states. Along with it, some students have scored 100 percentile in physics which further demonstrates the organization's determination and hard work with their students.
EDUCATION
Birmingham Star

Primex Media Services Pvt Ltd launches the e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 21,(ANI/PNN): Surat-based Primex Media Services Private Limited has launched the first edition of its global Start-Up e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs' on October 20. The e-magazine gives in-depth insights into the new-age entrepreneurs, emerging industries, young founders, Start-up stories, women entrepreneurs, brands stories, thought leadership on business ideas...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

The Open Group October Virtual Event to celebrate 25 years of Open Technology Standards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The virtual event will start at 11:30 am Shanghai local time on Tuesday, October 26 (8:30 pm PDT October 25), and finish at 1:30 pm local time in Boston on Wednesday, October 27. Regional sessions will be hosted in their local languages by all The Open Group offices throughout the globe - Shanghai, Mumbai, London, Sao Paulo, San Francisco, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Boston.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meerut#Women Entrepreneurs#Ani Newsvoir#Print
Birmingham Star

Ms. International World 2021 concluded in the USA brings praise for India

New Delhi [India], October 21,(ANI/SRV Media): Dr Akshata Prabhu brings praise for India by emerging as a winner at Ms International World 2021, a gala event concluded in the USA. India won the first-ever Ms International World title and Dr Akshata Prabhu became the first Indian woman to achieve such a milestone. She sets a perfect example of a woman without limits. She has excelled in all the pre crown rounds and assessment tests like Personal Interview Round, Introduction Round, Swimsuit Round and Evening Gown Finale Round and won the International crowntitle bringing pride to the country.
INDIA
MD Omar Makki

Success Story of Young Digital Entrepreneur MD Omar Makki CEO Of Tech Makki

Success is not the ultimate outcome, however, failure is not lethal. Meet the CEO & Founder of Tech Makki & Makki Mart & Makki (Clothing Brand), MD Omar Makki. Advanced technology has revolutionized the way we spent our time in the digital era of the twenty-first century. To be more specific, social networking has become a priority for everyone these days. In our digital era, everything is now possible via digital media, from staying in touch with loved ones to changing the world for the better, or from being up to date on global events to providing business advice!
Birmingham Star

Agra Fort lit up in tricolour to mark 100 cr vaccination

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh was lit up in the Tricolour on Thursday, on the occasion of the completion of the 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark by India. Under the Archaeological Survey of India's initiative, 100 monuments across India were being illuminated in...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Birmingham Star

Decades worth of experience of Universal Immunisation Programme helped Health Ministry proceed with COVID-19 vaccination rapidly: ICMR DG

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As India achieved the landmark of inoculating 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava said that the decades worth of experience gained through the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) helped the Union Health Ministry go forward with the vaccination drive rapidly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Fateh Education announces Dawid Malan as their brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fateh Education, an international higher education consultancy focusing on the UK and Ireland, today announced Dawid Malan as their brand ambassador and face of their campaign "Conquer Your Dreams", set to launch later this month. Dawid Malan is currently ranked as 'ICC world...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

SAI appoints Commodore PK Garg as new CEO of TOPS

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India has announced the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Commodore PK Garg, at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on Thursday. Commodore Garg was the High-Performance Director with Sports Authority of...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

WHO regional director congratulates India for administering over 1 billion COVID vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of World Health Organization South-East Asia on Thursday congratulated India for administering one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country. "Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone, a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," she said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

India among top 25 defence products exporting nations: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India is among the top 25 defence products exporting nations, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report. "I am happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report,...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

100 cr vaccination mark: WHO chief congratulates PM Modi, scientists, health workers for efforts to protect people from COVID-19

Geneva [Switzerland], October 21 (ANI): As India's COVID-19 vaccination drive achieved another milestone with a cumulative administration of over 100 crore vaccine doses on Thursday, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with scientists, health workers and people of India for efforts to protect people from coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

India administers one billionth Covid jab

India administered its one billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a devastating surge in cases that brought the health system close to collapse. "As Indian families recover from the recent devastating Covid-19 wave, for many this milestone means hope." - 279 days - Only China's government, which says it has given out more than 2.3 billion shots, has administered more doses than India.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Global Forum 2021, from Surviving to thriving: Post Covid

New Delhi [India] October 21,(ANI/SRVMedia): Global Triumph FoundationImage Planet organized the Global Forum 2021 virtually on the 16th of October 2021. Global Forum 2021 is the largest independent recognition with the mission to find, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age from all around the world. Global Forum 2021 had conducted three different sessions - Global Education Forum, Global Business ForumGlobal Women Achiever. The Forum is tailor-made to bring together the most desirable industry professionals across the world under one roof to Meet, Interact, Connect, and Expand.
HEALTH
Total Food Service

Ensuring Success Ahead For Food Entrepreneurs

Interview with Kathryn Gordon, Co-Founder of Food Startup Help, Educator and Author. Are you an entrepreneur or established business with a product that you want to take to market? You’ll gain hard-earned advice from Kathryn Gordon who helps navigate industry challenges to launch and scale successful food industry startups. Gordon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Birmingham Star

India's trade with China has increased but deficit has widened: Foreign Secretary

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Amid ongoing border tensions between India and China, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday noted that despite the growth in the volume of the trade between the two neighbours, the trade deficit has increased and the imbalance has widened. Speaking at a Seminar...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy