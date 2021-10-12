CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ripple and Nelnet Announce $44 Million Clean Energy Fund for a More Sustainable Future

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment will contribute to the reduction of over 1.5 million tons of US carbon emissions. Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions that are faster, more transparent and more cost-effective, announced a strategic ESG investment with Nelnet Renewable Energy, a Nelnet business, through a $44 million joint investment into one of Nelnet’s solar energy investment funds. The joint investment, majority funded by Ripple, will fund solar energy projects throughout the U.S. in support of the transition to a cleaner and more stable energy future.

