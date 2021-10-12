CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China lowers 2021/22 corn output estimate on falling yield due to rain

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China has lowered estimates of 2021/22 corn output as rains hit the new crop in parts of the northern region, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. China's 2021/22 corn output was seen at 271 million tonnes, down 850,000 tonnes from its previous monthly crop report...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Wheat at 2-week top on supply woes, soybeans up for 6th session

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, rising for a second consecutive session as tightening global supplies supported prices. Soybeans rose for a sixth straight session, while corn traded near two-week high. "There is no reason for wheat prices to decline as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits two-week high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $7.51-3/4 a bushel by 0105 GMT, near the session high of $7.53 a bushel - the highest since Oct. 7. Wheat closed up 1.8% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls back after hitting 2-week high; soy, corn also down

* Retreat in oil prices, firm dollar weigh on grains * Tightening world supplies drove wheat to highest since Oct. 7 (Adds quote in paragraph 3, fund positioning) SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures pulled back from a two-week high hit earlier on Thursday as weaker crude oil prices and a firmer U.S. dollar offset tightening global supplies. Soybeans fell after rising for five straight sessions, while corn edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% to $7.44-1/2 a bushel at 1115 GMT, after hitting 7.52-1/2 in early trade, its highest since Oct. 7. Soybeans fell 0.7% to $12.36-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.5% at $5.36-3/4 a bushel. "The interim rise in the prices of various agriculturals yesterday was chiefly attributable to the weaker U.S. dollar," Commerzbank said in a note. The U.S. dollar index was slightly higher at 1030 GMT, at 93.648. A fall in crude oil prices was also weighing grain futures, mainly corn. Strategie Grains sharply increased its forecast for this year's maize crop in the European Union, which led the consultancy to trim its forecast for EU maize imports in the 2021/22 season. The U.S. corn and soybeans harvests are more than half complete and some end-users are raising their basis bids as they work to draw out supplies from farmers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said production of corn-based ethanol in the latest week rose to 1.096 million barrels per day, the biggest weekly total since June 2019, while stockpiles increased to 20.080 million barrels. Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13. On other oilseed markets, Malaysian palm oil futures pulled back from a record high to end lower on Thursday, rattled by concerns over tightening regulations on the commodities market in China. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 744,50 -4,75 -0,63 CBOT corn 536,75 -2,50 -0,46 CBOT soy 1236,75 -8,75 -0,70 Paris wheat Dec 276,75 -1,50 -0,54 Paris maize Nov 247,00 -0,25 -0,10 Paris rape Nov 694,75 -3,50 -0,50 WTI crude oil 82,77 -0,65 -0,78 Euro/dlr 1,16 0,00 -0,09 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de la Hamaide Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall on South American weather, technical pressure

CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Thursday after five sessions higher, pressured by technical resistance and beneficial forecasts for rain in top export competitor Brazil. Wheat eased from a two-week high hit earlier on Thursday as weaker crude oil prices and a firmer U.S. dollar offset...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern China#Beijing#Reuters#The Agriculture Ministry#Casde
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 8-10 cents, wheat down 5-8 cents, corn down 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Profit-taking setback expected in benchmark CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts. * MGEX spring wheat also seen lower, but tight stocks of high protein supplies to limit declines. The front-month MGEX spring wheat contract hit its highest since July 25, 2012 during the overnight trading session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said export sales of wheat in the week ended Oct. 14 totaled 362,400 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 250,000 to 670,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 5-1/2 cents at $7.43-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 8-1/4 cents to $7.51-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat was off 1 cent at $9.88-3/4. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn easing on technical setback, pressure from advancing harvest in U.S. Midwest. * Corn export sales totaled 1.274 million tonnes, near the high end of expectations that ranged from 700,000 to 1.42 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico. * Benchmark CBOT December corn firmed early in overnight session but turned lower after hitting resistance at Wednesday's high of $5.40. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $5.35-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Weakness in palm oil futures pressuring soyoil and spilling over into soybean market. Traders also expect some profit taking in soybeans after five straight days of gains. * Export sales of soybeans totaled 2.878 million tonnes, topping analysts' forecasts for 1.5 million to 2.52 million tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans turned lower after failing to break through Wednesday's high of $12.49-1/2 overnight. Contract dropped below its 20-day moving average. * November soybeans were last 10 cents lower at $12.35-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cattle futures market seen as overbought, analyst says

The short-term trend for live cattle futures remains up, with traders seeing support from a firm cash market this week and from average weights that are still well under last year and under the five-year average. However, February Live Cattle futures prices are still trading near a $15 premium to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rising LNG imports provide scant relief for Europe's power crisis

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Europe's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are picking up as winter approaches but there is little relief for the region's power crunch because competition with Asia for supplies is so intense. Power and gas demand has spiked due to low inventories and surging requirements...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China agriculture ministry expects pig prices to continue to fall

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's pig prices may continue to fall after the Lunar New Year next year if production is not substantially reduced, causing heavy losses in pig farming, said an official at China's agriculture ministry. China's pig surplus situation will continue for some time, said Kong Liang,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Rains delay wheat planting, autumn grain harvest in China - ministry

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Constant rains in recent weeks have delayed wheat planting in main production regions in China, a government official said on Wednesday. China had completed 26% of winter wheat planting across the nation by Oct. 19, slower by 27 percentage points than normal years, due to constant rains since September, according to Pan Wenbo, head of the planting management division under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 18% in September from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins limited demand. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.936 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil last month, down from 7.25...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine, traders agree 2021/22 wheat export cap at 25.3 mln tonnes

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry and its biggest grain traders have agreed to increase wheat export quota to 25.3 million tonnes for 2021/22 season from 17.5 million in 2020/21 due to an expected record grain harvest this year, the ministry said late on Tuesday. Favourable weather could...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's state planner to take measures to guarantee fertilizer supply

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said that departments will take measures to guarantee fertilizer supply, spokeswoman Meng Wei said on Wednesday. Prices of fertilizer and urea have surged this year, boosted by high prices of coal, a feedstock ingredient, and concerns...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in August

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed fell to 46.9% in August, compared with 49.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Wednesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Aug-2021 Jul-2021 Aug-2020 Total Shipments 1,922,731 1,945,965 1,855,745 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 47.2% 49.8% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.5% Wheat 1.9% 1.9% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall for first time in five sessions

CANBERRA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday after four straight sessions of gains, though strong demand for U.S. supplies kept prices near a one-week high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $12.27 a bushel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil to partially halt beef production amid China export ban -report

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has told local meatpackers to halt beef production intended for export to China as the Asian country has not yet lifted an export ban imposed in early September, newspaper O Globo reported late on Tuesday. The suspension was put in place...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina says growers have sold 31.9 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13. It said the rhythm of sales was slower than last year's, when as of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat futures climb on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday and soybean and wheat futures also advanced, supported by brisk global demand, firm cash markets and slow-moving harvests in some production zones. Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseed futures, including soybeans and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt 2021/22 wheat imports seen at 12.4 mln tonnes -USDA attache

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Cairo:. "FAS Cairo (Post) forecasts Egypt's wheat imports in marketing year (MY) 2021/22 (July – June) at 12.4 MMT (million metric tons), up from the previous marketing year estimate due to higher consumption driven by population growth. Egypt's wheat production in MY 2021/22 is also up from the previous marketing year. Egypt's corn production expanded significantly in response to high prices, while rice production fell sharply as the government enforced restrictions on its planted area. Consequently, corn imports are forecast lower, while rice imports are expected up to offset the production shortfall."
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures decline on technical selling, export worries

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Wednesday on technical selling and fears that falling Chinese hog prices point to slowing export demand for U.S. pork, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled down 1.375 cents at 76.025 cents per pound, after dipping...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy