CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Air Jordan 14 Low Gets a "Shocking Pink" Makeover

By HB Team
Hypebae
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike has unveiled a brand new colorway for the women’s Air Jordan 14 Low, which is set to drop as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2021 collection. “Shocking Pink” dominates the silhouette’s suede upper, giving it a bold and striking look. For added contrast, the lacing system, tongue tags, collar linings and Jumpman branding come in a stark black hue. Rounding off the footwear style are the hits of “Metallic Purple” on the translucent pink outsoles, which also come with glossy black accents.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” Expected April 2022

With only a couple of months left in the year, rumors of launches scheduled for 2022 have begun to take over every corner of the internet. The latest?: An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink.”. Presumably prepped for Easter, the newly-rumored retro might take on the styling of the recently-launched “Bluebird”...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Barcelona Print Quietly Accents This Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low has received quite a bit of love in the past few months. Following a Quai 54 collaboration and Michigan-inspired colorway is but another standout, this one dressed subtly with the iconic “Barcelona” graphic. By comparison, the exterior is no less bold, proffering a look...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

This Air Jordan 14 Is Built For the Winter

In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade. Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean" Gets A Rumored Release Date

Throughout the last year, a plethora of Air Jordan 5 retros have made their way to the market. These shoes were brought out as a way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the silhouette, and with 2022 approaching, Jumpman still has plans for more. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have seen some dope teasers for next year, and when it comes to the Air Jordan 5, it is clear that there are some amazing models ahead.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan 3#Jordan Brand S Holiday#The Air Jordan
HipHopWired

Travis Scott Flexes Another Air Jordan 1 Low Collab

At this point, Travis Scott is responsible for selling just as many sneakers as he does albums. The Houston rapper recently took to Instagram to stunt in a fit that featured yet another collaboration with Air Jordan. Word is that Scott and his Cactus Jack company will be dropping more...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 Low "Singles Day"

Jordan Brand has revealed a new Air Jordan 13 Low “Singles Day” silhouette referencing the 11/11 holiday celebrated by unmarried people in China. The event which was introduced in 1993 as an anti-valentines day of sorts has become the world’s largest online shopping day by a large margin. Similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the event encourages spending with widespread promotions across all categories.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS Boasts Crimson And Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways are rarely few and far between. In the past few months, for example, we’ve already received handful of reveals, each quite different from last. And here, with its latest GS pair, the silhouette can’t decide between color and neutrals — instead, it opts to mix the two together.
CARS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 14 "Winterized" Officially Revealed: Photos

Sneakerehads are always faced with a dilemma when the winter comes around. If you're from a sunny area in which it never snows, life goes on for you. However, if you're in a climate with cold and snowy weather, then you are typically forced to wear boots. While there are some nice boots out there, it would still be nice to have some dope kicks that can withstand the harsh realities of the winter months. Thankfully, Jordan Brand's "Winterized" line has scratched that itch, leading to some dope shoes.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Off-White™ x Air Jordan 2 Low "Black/Blue"

After releasing a staggering 50 Dunk colorways with Nike, Virgil Abloh now has his eyes set upon further advancing his catalog with the folks over at Jordan Brand. Up next for the luxury and streetwear designer is a two-piece Off-White™ collection that involves the Air Jordan 2. “Black/Blue” and “White/Red” colorways are in order, the former being the first pair to be unveiled by way of official imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

The Air Jordan 1 Gets Upgraded With Gore-Tex

Jordan Brand will soon drop a new version of the Air Jordan 1 featuring new materials that are suited to handle the winter weather. According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High “Element” will arrive this holiday season. Based on the leaked imagery from @pvasneakers, the shoe’s upper replaces the traditional leather construction with Gore-Tex materials that are expected to be waterproof for protection against the elements. The style wears a predominantly black color scheme with grey accents appearing on the heel counter and Swoosh. In addition, Gore-Tex branding appears on the heel and on the footbed.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Larry June Relives the Pain and Joy of Getting Air Jordans

Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Larry June to talk about his history of not getting and then getting Air Jordans, advice on cleaning shoes, and getting his own sneaker collaboration. If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse” Releasing In 2022

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are carrying the momentum into 2022, collaborating yet again atop the Air Jordan 1 Low. But this pair, unlike its recent departure with fragment, reimagines the original colorway with a “Reverse” theme. La Flame’s usual earth tones are here to stay, only partially rearranged for...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Acclimate Receives A Dusty Pink Variation

The Air Jordan 1 Acclimate may not boast the mainstream attention of the model’s other trims and variations, but it continues carrying Michael Jordan’s legacy into the next 36 years. For its latest proposition, the winter-ready offering has emerged in various shades of link pink and purple, with layered profile...
APPAREL
wtlcfm.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Are Rising In Popularity

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s have gotten a lot of hate over the past few years from sneakerheads and collectors alike. Despite many wanting Jordan Brand to drop many of their colorways in AJ1 High form, the Mid’s are apparently a big deal overseas. In StockX’s Big Facts report, they...
APPAREL
GolfWRX

Pat Perez and his lavish obsession with Air Jordans

If you follow Pat Perez at all on his social media, his love for the Air Jordan brand will become apparent pretty quickly. This love affair, which has evolved into the Phoenix native having a dedicated Jordan shoe room full of over 1,000 pairs, had humble beginnings: the first Jordans Pat got his hands on were a beat-up pair out of a trash can in high school.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Collab To Get Another Release: Details

Billie Eilish continues to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and as a result, she has been able to enjoy some success with other brands. The singer recently teamed up with Jumpman where she dropped a pair of Air Jordan 1 KOs and even an Air Jordan 15. The Jordan 15 was originally released on her website, but it has yet to make its way to the SNKRS App. Now, that is about to change.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 3 "Pine Green"

The holiday season is typically an extremely busy one for Jordan Brand as it will usually line up a handsome batch of retro offerings to drop off to the public. 2021 is no different, and on the imprint’s lineup this year are various striking iterations, one being the Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green” colorway. The installment — which elicits memories of the brand’s “Oregon” AJ 3 PEs — initially surfaced by way of leaked imagery, but now we have a detailed look at the pair thanks to its official images.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy