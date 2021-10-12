The Air Jordan 14 Low Gets a "Shocking Pink" Makeover

Sneakerehads are always faced with a dilemma when the winter comes around. If you're from a sunny area in which it never snows, life goes on for you. However, if you're in a climate with cold and snowy weather, then you are typically forced to wear boots. While there are some nice boots out there, it would still be nice to have some dope kicks that can withstand the harsh realities of the winter months. Thankfully, Jordan Brand's "Winterized" line has scratched that itch, leading to some dope shoes.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO