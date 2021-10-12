The Air Jordan 14 Low Gets a "Shocking Pink" Makeover
Nike has unveiled a brand new colorway for the women’s Air Jordan 14 Low, which is set to drop as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2021 collection. “Shocking Pink” dominates the silhouette’s suede upper, giving it a bold and striking look. For added contrast, the lacing system, tongue tags, collar linings and Jumpman branding come in a stark black hue. Rounding off the footwear style are the hits of “Metallic Purple” on the translucent pink outsoles, which also come with glossy black accents.hypebae.com
